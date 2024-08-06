iPower to Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on August 7

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Vassily, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place virtually on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The fireside will be hosted by Thierry Wuilloud, Managing Director at Water Tower Research, and will review and discuss iPower’s key distribution channels including:

Amazon, in addition to other Amazon services and partnerships;

TikTok Shop and Temu; and

Potential new distribution channels.



Please click here to register and view the event. If you have any issues, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a tech and data-driven online retailer and supplier of consumer home, pet and garden products, as well as a provider of value-added ecommerce services for third-party products and brands. iPower's capabilities include a full spectrum of online channels, robust fulfillment capacity, a network of warehouses serving the U.S., competitive last mile delivery partners and a differentiated business intelligence platform. With these capabilities, iPower efficiently moves a diverse catalog of SKUs from its supply chain partners to end consumers every day, providing the best value to customers in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. “Research for the Other 99%™” opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement.



Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com