Pattern CEO Joins Nobelists and Global Leaders Looking Toward the Next Decade in the International Release of 'IGNITE.2034'

Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO, joins renowned authors in contributing chapter entitled “The Future of AI: Pattern Discovery, Explainable AI, and Ethical AI”

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced the publication of NTT DATA Business Solutions’ visionary book 'IGNITE.2034,' in which Mark Anderson, the Company’s Chair and CEO, was invited to share his vision of “The Future of AI.” The book, just released on Amazon in German and English versions, includes topics including Artificial Intelligence, climate change, cloud solutions, food, smart cities, and more.



What will change in the authors’ respective fields in ten years’ time? How will AI advance, how will cities function, what will we see in the trajectory of climate change effects? Germany’s DUP UNTERNEHMER Magazine immediately named it a Book of the Month, citing “An incredibly exciting look into the future that will electrify all readers. IGNITE.2034 is more than just an ordinary book about the future. It is a wake-up call.”

Anderson’s chapter, “The Future of AI: Pattern Discovery, Explainable AI, and Ethical AI,” offers both a critical view of the current ChatGPT hype, and a breathtaking new connection between mathematics, ethics and discovery. He suggests that “Explainable AI” will provide a trustworthy bridge between a new, mathematically rigorous definition of ethics via hypothesis-free discovery engines operating on unbiased data, and major pattern discoveries. He writes: “Only by analyzing transparently, without hypotheses, do our engines have the opportunity to discover new, and often unexpected, objective truths.”

Referencing the chapter subtitle, he writes: “All of these three major new platforms and technologies are available and in use today – they are not hopes, but rather are proven to work – and there is every chance that, over the next ten years, they will be vastly improved. While many today are unaware of their existence, this is the usual path of new technology as it moves beyond invention to adoption. And, given the time this path has taken for similar past major processes to become mainstream, it is likely that 2034 will see all of them dominating the AI landscape, and probably in the order described.”

On publication he added, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to take part in such a vitally important discussion. I am inspired by my fellow authors whose expertise and vision seem likely to have captured the essence of our rapidly accelerating futures, based on a deep understanding of industry trends and decade-scale possibilities.”

About IGNITE.2034

Imagine the world a decade from now—what will it look like? Ignite.2034 invites you on a riveting journey to the year 2034, led by 32 visionary authors from twelve different countries. This book delves into the imminent transformations driven by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, climate science, healthcare, education, and more. Each page illuminates the exponential advancements shaping our lives, crafted by minds who engage with these changes daily. While the future might remain uncertain, the insights offered here paint a compelling picture of what could be. Through the lens of innovation, trust, sustainability, and societal transformation, our contributors explore how these developments intertwine with the fabric of daily life and business.

The list of participants is impressive: Prof. A. Michael Spence (Nobel Laureate in Economics), Gary Shapiro (CEO Consumer Technology Association), Dietmar Hopp (Founder SAP), Dr. Markus Steilemann (CEO Covestro), Diana Rauhut (Board Member Mainova AG), Abhijit Dubey (Global CEO NTT DATA, Inc.), Dr. Alexander Glätzle (CEO & Founder Planqc), Mark Anderson (Founder & CEO Pattern Computer, Inc.), Robert Swan (Polar explorer), Nikola Hagleitner (Board Member DHL Group), Michael Stein (Member of the Board “schlaich bergermann partner”), Prof. Martin Fiedler (Medical Director University Hospital in Bern), Prof. Leandro Pereira (Instituto Federal do Paraná), Prof. Andreas Bett (Director Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems), Yasuharu Sasaki (Global Chief Creative Officer Dentsu). And many more.

IGNITE.2034 is now available as a paperback and Kindle version and can be ordered here.

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

