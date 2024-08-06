Turning Point of Tampa’s Dr. Hardeep Singh Recognized in Tampa Magazine’s TOP Doctors List for Third Consecutive Year

Tampa, FL, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Turning Point of Tampa is proud to announce that Dr. Hardeep Singh, our esteemed Medical Director, has been named to Tampa Magazine’s TOP Doctors List for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Singh’s exceptional contributions to addiction medicine and psychiatry, as well as his unwavering commitment to patient care.

Addiction Medicine Physician and Psychiatrist

Dr. Singh’s is a leader amongst addiction medicine physicians, with a heartfelt dedication to excellence in the field of addiction medicine and adult psychiatry. Addiction medicine specialists like Dr. Singh are a rare breed. As an addiction medicine physician and licensed Psychiatrist, his commitment to helping those with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and psychiatric disorders has been a cornerstone of Turning Point of Tampa’s mission – to provide compassionate and effective treatment for all substance related health conditions.

Known on our campus as the “Addiction Doctor“, his expertise, leadership, and compassionate approach have profoundly impacted the lives of countless individuals and their families.

“We are thrilled to see Dr. Singh honored once again by Tampa Magazine,” said Peter Johnson, Executive Director of Turning Point of Tampa. “His being on the TOP Doctors List is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the high standards he sets in the addiction treatment field and within our organization. Dr. Singh’s contributions have been instrumental in our ongoing efforts to deliver the highest quality care to those struggling with addiction and mental health issues.”

Board Certified Addiction Medicine Doctor

Dr. Singh has been a vital part of the Turning Point of Tampa team, leading our addiction treatment, dual diagnosis, eating disorders, and mental health programs with a focus on evidence-based practices and personalized treatment plans. He is a dedicated addiction doctor. His commitment to staying at the forefront of preventive medicine and advancements in addiction medicine and psychiatry ensures that our clients receive the best possible care.

Understanding all levels of a true continuum of care from the withdrawal symptoms of detoxification, through proper substance abuse and psychiatric diagnosis and assessment, to residential and outpatient treatment, Dr. Singh is involved.

“I am honored to be included in Tampa Magazine’s TOP Doctors List for the third year,” said Dr. Singh. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the entire team at Turning Point of Tampa. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Turning Point of Tampa Extends its Heartfelt Congratulations to Dr. Singh

Turning Point of Tampa extends its heartfelt congratulations to our addiction doctor, Dr. Singh, and expresses deep gratitude for his ongoing service and dedication to patients and family members. We look forward to his continued contributions as we work together to help promote recovery in our community.

About Turning Point of Tampa:

Turning Point of Tampa has been providing quality addiction treatment services since 1987. Our mission is to provide effective, affordable treatment and to help individuals and families recover from the devastating effects of addiction. We offer a full continuum of care, including residential treatment, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare services, designed to support long-term recovery.

