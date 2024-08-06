Special Strong Selects ABC Fitness as Member Management and Personal Training Software to Advance Inclusive Fitness

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading provider of innovative fitness technology solutions, and Special Strong, a pioneering fitness organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing inclusive fitness training.

The collaboration between ABC Fitness and Special Strong marks a significant milestone in the fitness industry, demonstrating the demand for adaptive and inclusive fitness training. Special Strong will leverage ABC Glofox for franchise and member management and ABC Trainerize for coaching and training as they look forward to future expansion and growth within the US and internationally.

“Special Strong believes that physical fitness should be accessible to everyone but understands that not all gyms or studios are equipped to handle special needs,” says Daniel Stein, Founder of Special Strong. “Partnering with ABC Fitness is essential for our growth. With ABC Glofox and ABC Trainerize, we can expand our reach locally and globally, making a greater impact.”

Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness, adds: “Special Strong is leading the way in inclusive fitness. Our ABC Glofox technology will provide the tailored solution needed for their unique business, helping franchisees grow. Our ABC Trainerize platform will enable Special Strong trainers to better support clients with adaptive fitness needs.”

Special Strong plans to grow from their current 10 locations in four states, relying heavily on the marketing integrations and membership management functions of ABC Glofox. ABC Fitness has demonstrated experience in supporting franchising models globally, with dedicated technology, insights, service, and training to accelerate growth at any scale, which will support Special Strong today and in the future.

In addition to the physical locations, Special Strong created an online platform called Strong Education which offers a training certification program allowing more personal trainers to feel comfortable and confident working with people who have physical and cognitive disabilities. To date, Special Strong has certified over 1,400 coaches, who will now be able to leverage ABC Trainerize to better support and manage their clients.

Special Strong joins ABC Glofox’s growing, global customer-base which includes major and growing franchises like Jazzercise, Snap Fitness, and F45.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is a leading technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

About Special Strong

Founded by Daniel Stein, Special Strong is a personal testament to the transformative power of fitness. Diagnosed with a learning disability at age four, Daniel found solace and strength in sports and exercise. After a successful banking career, a visionary mentorship inspired him to pursue a path in adaptive fitness. Since launching in 2016 with his wife, Trinity, Special Strong has become one of the few fitness centers nationally dedicated to individuals with mental, physical, and cognitive challenges, touching lives worldwide.