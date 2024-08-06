Kidney Stone Management Devices Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Integration of Imaging Technologies Expands Addressable Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Stone Management Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Kidney Stone Management Devices is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the kidney stone management devices market is driven by several factors. Technological advancements are enhancing the precision, efficiency, and safety of stone removal procedures, making them more accessible and effective for a broader range of patients. The increasing prevalence of kidney stones, fueled by dietary changes, dehydration, and sedentary lifestyles, is expanding the need for effective management solutions.

Additionally, the growing awareness of kidney stone disease and the availability of advanced treatment options are encouraging more patients to seek timely medical intervention. The trend towards minimally invasive surgeries is also a significant driver, as these procedures offer reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting these advanced devices to improve patient care and outcomes.

Moreover, the development of portable and user-friendly devices is making kidney stone management more accessible in outpatient settings and less developed regions. Government support and favorable reimbursement policies for kidney stone treatments are further propelling market growth. Overall, these factors are fostering robust growth in the kidney stone management devices market, meeting the rising demand for effective and efficient treatment options.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Demand for Advanced Management Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures Propels Growth in Kidney Stone Management Devices

Technological Advancements in ESWL Machines Strengthen Business Case for Non-Invasive Treatments

Integration of Imaging Technologies Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Precision Stone Removal

Innovations in Stent Design Here`s How They Improve Patient Outcomes and Reduce Complications

Lifestyle Factors Such as Diet and Obesity Spur Growth in Kidney Stone Management Market

Growing Awareness of Kidney Stone Disease Generates Demand for Timely Medical Interventions

Development of Flexible Ureteroscopes Drives Adoption of Efficient Stone Removal Techniques

Increasing Use of Laser Lithotripters: Here`s the Story for Precision and Minimal Discomfort in Stone Management

Trend towards Outpatient Procedures Expands Market Reach for PorTable and User-Friendly Devices

Advances in Endoscopic Technologies Spur Growth in Efficient and Effective Stone Removal Solutions

Consumer Demand for Reduced Recovery Times and Lower Complication Rates Drives Minimally Invasive Techniques

Expansion of Urology Clinics and Specialized Healthcare Centers Expands Market Opportunities

