North America Cannabis Technology Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring 365 Cannabis, dutchie, Akerna, Agrify, Nugistics, Ample Organics, Simplifya, GrowerIQ, Distru, and Greenline

The North America cannabis technology market size is expected to reach USD 71.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 28.3% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing acceptance of cannabis among consumers is significantly driving the demand for a wide range of cannabis products, including edibles, concentrates, and topical. As more people recognize the therapeutic and recreational benefits of cannabis, there is a corresponding surge in the market for high-quality, diverse products.

This consumer trend is compelling cannabis companies to invest in advanced technologies that can ensure the efficient production and consistent quality of these varied products. Innovations in cultivation, extraction, and processing technologies are also driving the growth of the market.







Advanced agricultural technologies transform cannabis production by significantly enhancing yield, quality, and efficiency. Precision farming techniques utilize data analytics and automation to control growing conditions and optimize plant health & productivity. IoT-based monitoring systems provide real-time insights into environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and soil moisture, enabling growers to make informed decisions and respond promptly to any issues.



In addition, automated cultivation systems streamline processes such as watering, feeding, and lighting, reducing labor costs and minimizing human error, thus ensuring consistent, high-quality output. For instance, in May 2023, Fluence, a top provider of energy-efficient LED lighting for commercial cannabis and food production, aided Trichome, a medicinal cannabis facility, in proving the viability of two-tiered vertical farming in urban settings. Trichome collaborated with Fluence and its Israeli partner, REMY, to maximize space and optimize quality and automation. Leveraging Fluence's LED solutions and expertise, Trichome successfully designed and deployed an indoor growing facility.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the landscape of the cannabis industry, propelling it into a new era of efficiency and innovation. Through advanced AI algorithms and data analytics, companies adopt predictive insights to optimize every stage of the cannabis production process. From cultivation to distribution and retail, AI-driven technologies are revolutionizing operations by closely monitoring environmental conditions, predicting crop yields, and automating labor-intensive tasks.

Moreover, AI facilitates personalized customer experiences by analyzing consumer preferences and trends, allowing businesses to tailor products and services to meet evolving demands. Various companies are launching different products and services incorporated with AI to maintain a competitive edge.

For instance, in June 2023, Jointly, a prominent cannabis discovery and software firm, launched Spark, a pioneering artificial intelligence model to guide individuals toward achieving meaningful experiences with cannabis through intentional consumption. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Spark offers personalized recommendations and insights tailored to each user's needs and preferences.



Furthermore, an increasing number of both domestic and international companies are venturing into the cannabis technology (CannaTech) sector, aiming to establish an early foothold and capitalize on increasing market opportunities. The players are adopting different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, etc. to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in April 2023, Forian, a technology company, has announced the sale of cannabis software provider BioTrack for USD 30 million in cash to Alleaves, as part of its decision to exit the marijuana industry and shift its focus to healthcare.

This move marks the second recent instance of a significant tech company opting to leave the cannabis sector due to intense competition, widespread layoffs, and declining wholesale prices for marijuana products. In August 2022, Dutchie announced a new cannabis point of sale platform, Dutchie POS, featuring a dual-screen terminal for dispensaries. This launch follows the introduction of their payment platform, Dutchie Pay. Dutchie POS and Dutchie Pay provide cannabis operators with one of the most comprehensive platforms for managing dispensaries.



North America Cannabis Technology Market Report Highlights

The retail and dispensing segment dominated the cannabis technology market and held largest revenue share of 37.9% in 2023, due to its direct interaction with consumers and its role in the cannabis supply chain

The software segment dominated the North America Cannabis Technology market in terms of revenue in 2023 and is also expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 29.0% from 2024 to 2030

The U.S. CannaTech market dominated the North American region in revenue share of over 50% in 2023. In the U.S., cannabis technology is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing legalization and acceptance of cannabis for medical purposes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.3% Regions Covered North America





