Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2024 was $65.46 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.6% and 14.7%, respectively. These compare with the 12.3% and 15.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2024, the leverage represented 12.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 14.5% at July 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2024 was $40.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 14.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials 22.5% Information Technology 21.6% Financials 13.2% Energy 13.0% Materials 12.2% Consumer Discretionary 10.0% Real Estate 4.2% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.8% Communication Services 1.5%

The top ten investments which comprised 39.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2024 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 6.8% TFI International Inc. 4.8% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.3% Apple Inc. 3.8% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6% WSP Global Inc. 3.5% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.3% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3% Mastercard Incorporated 3.0% Amazon.com, Inc. 2.7%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca