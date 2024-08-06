Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

| Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2024 was $65.46 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.6% and 14.7%, respectively. These compare with the 12.3% and 15.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2024, the leverage represented 12.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 14.5% at July 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2024 was $40.50, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2% and 14.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2024 were as follows:

Industrials22.5%
Information Technology21.6%
Financials13.2%
Energy13.0%
Materials12.2%
Consumer Discretionary10.0%
Real Estate4.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.8%
Communication Services1.5%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 39.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation6.8%
TFI International Inc.4.8%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.3%
Apple Inc.3.8%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.6%
WSP Global Inc.3.5%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.3%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.3%
Mastercard Incorporated3.0%
Amazon.com, Inc.2.7%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca