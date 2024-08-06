Psyllium Husk Powder Market Size Projected to Surge USD 500.84 Million Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 5.80%

Newark, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global psyllium husk powder market is expected to grow from USD 285 Million in 2023 to USD 500.84 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Psyllium husk powder is a type of dietary fiber. It is also known as bulk-forming laxative, and this is because it absorbs water from the digestive system and softens the stool so that it can be easily passed. Psyllium husk powder is rich in fiber, so after consuming it, you get a feeling of fullness. This powder absorbs water in the stomach and starts expanding, which prevents hunger. Apart from health benefits, this powder can also be used as a binding agent in food. Many delicious beverages like smoothies can be made from it.



The fluctuations in the raw material prices will act as a restraining factor for the market. If psyllium husk powder is consumed in large quantities, it can create gut issues like acidity and bloating. Manufacturers may face difficulty maintaining its quality, which can affect its market growth. Due to a lack of parallel quality, its effectiveness may decrease, which may affect its demand. At the same time, alternative products such as chia seeds, flaxseeds, and other products may get a chance to strengthen their position in the market.

Market Growth & Trends



Nowadays, people give a lot of importance to preventive healthcare. Therefore, they take care of their health in advance to prevent major diseases in the future. Seeing this trend of people, manufacturers are also trying their best to mold psyllium husk powder in a new form. Such as bringing newness to its taste, combining it with other beverages or food items, etc. Innovations like this. Due to the increasing popularity of online sales, it has become easy for this product to reach the customers of developed and underdeveloped countries. Also, customers can buy them at discounted rates. Psyllium husk powder can also get a boost due to digital marketing. Nowadays, through social media influence and celebrity endorsement, products are getting popularity very quickly and it helps create a strong position in the market. Fitness enthusiasts also consume psyllium husk powder in the form of health bars. They can also be consumed in the form of fortified foods. It is also beneficial for diabetic patients. With this, diabetic patients can maintain their blood sugar levels. At the same time, it reduces cholesterol. Due to this, heart patients can also consume it. Doctors also believe in these qualities of psyllium husk powder and advise patients to include it in their diet.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Key Findings



• In 2023, the Conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 55% and a market revenue of USD 156.75 Million.



The nature segment is divided into organic and conventional. In 2023, the conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 55% and a market revenue of USD 156.75 Million.



• In 2023, the Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.25% and market revenue of USD 114.71 Million.



The end use segment is divided into food & beverages, dietary supplements & pharmaceuticals, animal feed and cosmetics. In 2023, the dietary supplements & pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.25% and market revenue of USD 114.71 Million.



• In 2023, the Online Sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65.75% and a market revenue of USD 187.39 Million.



The sales channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. In 2023, the online sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65.75% and a market revenue of USD 187.39 Million.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Psyllium Husk Powder Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global psyllium husk powder market, with a market share of 32% and USD 91.20 Million of the market revenue in 2023. The North American region is expected to be the largest market forecast period. Psyllium husk powder is also taken as a natural remedy, which has increased its demand. The popularity of psyllium husk powder is also high because nowadays, people prefer natural products more. Seeing this increasing popularity, manufacturers are also trying to increase the production of psyllium husk powder, and at the same time, they are involved in product innovation to launch new varieties of products in the market and increase their market share. Even gym trainers and doctors consider psyllium husk powder healthy and recommend adding it to the diet. This assures the consumer that they are using the right product.



Key players operating in the global psyllium husk powder market are:



• NOW Foods

• Himalaya Wellness

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• YERBA PRIMA

• ADM Protexin

• Terrasoul

• JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd

• Gayatri Psyllium Industries

• RC Enterprise

• Altrafine Gums

• Viva Naturals

• Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

• Arizone International LLP

• Satnam Psyllium Industries

• Anthony’s Goods

• Mountain Maus' Remedies



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global psyllium husk powder market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Psyllium Husk Powder Market by Nature:



• Organic

• Conventional



Global Psyllium Husk Powder Market by End Use:



• Food & Beverages

• Dietary Supplements & Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Cosmetics



Global Psyllium Husk Powder Market by Sales Channel:



• Online Sales

• Offline Sales



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



