Latham Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Year-on-Year Net Income Margin Expanded by 500 Basis Points; Adjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion of 400 Basis Points in the Second Quarter Driven by Improved Cost Structure and Production Efficiencies

Second Quarter Operating Cash Flow Reached $52 Million

Increasing Full Year 2024 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance by $5 million and $15 Million, Respectively





Latham Announces Acquisition of Coverstar Central

Acquisition Positions Latham to Drive Product Line Sales Growth and Adoption of Automatic Safety Covers and Provides Opportunities to Further Advance Fiberglass Conversion Strategy

Vertical Integration Expected to Increase Margins

Transaction is Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings, Reflected in Revised Guidance





Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net sales of $160.1 million

Net income of $13.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $34.5 million / 21.5% of Net Sales



Six Months 2024 Highlights:

Net sales of $270.8 million

Net income of $5.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.8 million / 17.3% of Net Sales



LATHAM, N.Y. , Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIM), the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024 ended June 29, 2024.

Commenting on the results, Scott Rajeski, President and CEO, said, “This was another quarter of strong execution, in which we drove substantial increases in profitability, while managing through difficult industry conditions and supporting future growth initiatives. Margin expansion was a key highlight of our second quarter performance, reflecting our improved cost structure and the impact of production efficiencies resulting from lean manufacturing and value engineering programs, ongoing cost containment, and lower raw material costs.

“Fiberglass pools are a key area of focus and are positioned to gain share due to their cost efficiency and installation and eco-friendly advantages over concrete pools. In the second quarter, we continued to increase awareness and adoption of fiberglass pools, building out our national dealer network and adding new products. We added the Astoria 14 to our best-selling Astoria pool collection. This new model is designed to fit narrower outdoor spaces and features a built-in spa and tanning ledge.

“In a separate release today, we were pleased to announce the accretive acquisition of Coverstar Central, Latham’s exclusive automatic safety cover dealer in 29 states. Coverstar Central has been our trusted partner since 2006, and this acquisition represents a valuable strategic opportunity that we expect to benefit from in multiple ways. First, the vertical integration of our automatic safety cover product line in the acquired geographies is expected to increase margins. Second, as one company, with a fully integrated sales and marketing strategy, we expect to accelerate the sales growth of this product line. Automatic covers provide unparalleled safety and offer significant operating cost savings for the homeowner. And finally, we see opportunities to leverage Coverstar Central’s long-standing relationships with pool builders in its markets to increase the awareness of, and conversion to, fiberglass pools. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to our earnings, and we estimate adding annualized net sales of approximately $20 million and expanding our adjusted EBITDA margin by approximately 140 basis points on an annual basis as we vertically integrate our automatic safety cover line in the acquired geographies. The purchase price was $64.5 million, subject to certain adjustments, including for working capital as compared to an agreed upon target and transaction expenses. The transaction was fully funded with cash on hand.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $160.1 million, down $17.0 million or 9.6%, from $177.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter, primarily due to soft industry conditions and tracking in line with our forecasts for full year 2024.

Second Quarter Net Sales by Product Line

(in thousands) Quarter Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 In-Ground Swimming Pools $ 80,958 $ 90,534 Covers 25,503 28,755 Liners 53,661 57,839 Total $ 160,122 $ 177,128



Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $53.0 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 5.6%, from $50.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Gross margin expanded by 470 basis points to 33.1% from 28.4% in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the impact of previously announced restructuring programs, production efficiencies resulting from lean manufacturing and value engineering programs, and ongoing cost containment in addition to lower raw material costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $26.6 million, down $3.6 million or 12.0%, from $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, mainly due to a $4.3 million decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation, as well as $4.1 million from our cost containment initiatives and restructuring projects, partially offset by an increase of $4.8 million in accrued performance-based compensation.

Net income was $13.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, more than twice the net income of $5.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, reported for the prior year’s second quarter. Net income margin was 8.3%, compared to net income margin of 3.2% for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $34.5 million, up $3.5 million or 11.2% from $31.0 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 21.5%, 400 basis points above the 17.5% reported in the prior-year period.

Six Months 2024 Results

Net sales were $270.8 million, down $44.0 million or 14.0%, from $314.8 million in the prior year period, primarily attributable to lower sales volume due to continued macroeconomic weakness, lower backlogs entering the year, and normalized seasonality.

Gross profit was $83.6 million, in line with $83.6 million in the prior year period. Gross margin expanded by 430 basis points to 30.9% from 26.6% in the prior year period, primarily resulting from our previously announced restructuring programs, production efficiencies from lean manufacturing and value engineering programs, cost containment programs, and lower material costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to $52.8 million, down $10.5 million or 16.5%, from $63.3 million in the prior year period, primarily due to a $9.4 million decrease in non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as well as our cost containment initiatives and restructuring programs, and was partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in accrued performance-based compensation.

Net income was $5.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $8.7 million, or ($0.08) per diluted share in the prior year period. Net income margin was 2.0% compared to a net loss margin of 2.7% in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.8 million, up $4.8 million or 11.3% from $42.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.3%, a 400-basis point increase from 13.3% in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Liquidity

Latham ended the second quarter with cash of $90.8 million after the repayment of $19.6 million of debt in the first half of 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $52.4 million in the second quarter and $17.9 million for the first half of 2024.

Total debt was $282.4 million and the net debt leverage ratio was 2.1 at the end of the second quarter, down from 2.7 at the end of the first quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, in line with the Company’s guidance of approximately $5 million per quarter, compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. First half capital expenditures were $9.8 million compared to $23.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Summary and Outlook

“Through actions to improve our cost structure, drive productivity gains, and reduce working capital needs, we are effectively managing through challenging industry conditions in 2024. As a result of these actions, we have outpaced our initial expectations for full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA performance.

“Our revised full year 2024 guidance is contained in the table below. The increase in the midpoint of our sales guidance reflects the expected five-month contribution of the Coverstar Central acquisition. We increased the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance range by $15 million, $12 million of which is organic growth attributable to our ongoing business performance, and the remaining $3 million reflects a contribution from the acquisition.

FY 2024 Updated Guidance Ranges Updated Original Net Sales $495-525 million $490-520 million Adjusted EBITDA1 $75-85 million $60-70 million Capital Expenditures $18-22 million $18-22 million





1) A reconciliation of Latham’s projected Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) for 2024 is not available without unreasonable effort due to uncertainty related to our future income tax expense.



“As we navigate a year of lower pool starts, our priorities remain consistent, namely, to advance the adoption and awareness of both fiberglass pools and automatic safety covers, which represent key long-term growth drivers for Latham. We will continue to implement value engineering and lean manufacturing programs to reduce structural costs, while investing in organic growth initiatives and evaluating other opportunistic acquisitions that position Latham to rapidly grow as pool starts rebound,” Mr. Rajeski concluded.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,800 employees across 24 locations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We track our non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and manage our underlying financial performance. This news release includes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage ratio, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of certain costs, losses, and gains that are required to be included under GAAP. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons it is useful to management, as discussed below, these measures are neither a substitute for, nor superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. We have reconciled our historic non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable most comparable GAAP measures in this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to utilize as a significant performance metric in our incentive compensation plans, and to compare our performance against that of other companies using similar measures. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin solely as supplemental disclosures because we believe they allow for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, such as (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense, net, (iii) income tax (benefit) expense, (iv) loss (gain) on sale and disposal of property and equipment, (v) restructuring charges, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, (vii) unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency transactions, (viii) strategic initiative costs, (ix) acquisition and integration related costs, (x) Odessa fire and other such unusual events and (xi) other.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this news release. There can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the future, and any such modification may be material. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin at all or may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin differently and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies, which reduces the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as tools for comparison.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin:

do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

do not reflect the interest expense, net, or the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our outstanding debt;

do not reflect income tax (benefit) expense, and because the payment of taxes is part of our operations, tax expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

do not reflect non-cash stock-based compensation, which will remain a key element of our overall compensation package; and

do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Although depreciation and amortization are eliminated in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect any costs of such replacements.

Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio

Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures used in monitoring and evaluating our overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage. Other companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. We define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We define the Net Debt Leverage Ratio as Net Debt divided by last twelve months (“LTM”) of Adjusted EBITDA. We believe this measure is an important indicator of our ability to service our long-term debt obligations. There are material limitations to using Net Debt Leverage Ratio as we may not always be able to use cash to repay debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Latham Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 160,122 $ 177,128 $ 270,751 $ 314,847 Cost of sales 107,100 126,895 187,140 231,244 Gross profit 53,022 50,233 83,611 83,603 Selling, general, and administrative expense 26,588 30,209 52,838 63,266 Amortization 6,428 6,635 12,840 13,267 Income from operations 20,006 13,389 17,933 7,070 Other expense: Interest expense, net 6,013 4,486 10,995 15,290 Other expense (income), net 804 (1,036 ) 2,390 (826 ) Total other expense, net 6,817 3,450 13,385 14,464 Earnings from equity method investment 532 660 1,841 697 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,721 10,599 6,389 (6,697 ) Income tax expense 442 4,884 974 1,956 Net income (loss) $ 13,279 $ 5,715 $ 5,415 $ (8,653 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted: Basic 115,469,246 112,248,822 115,254,088 112,175,510 Diluted 117,023,112 112,692,543 116,472,164 112,175,510







Latham Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) June 29, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 90,768 $ 102,763 Trade receivables, net 65,872 30,407 Inventories, net 83,668 97,137 Income tax receivable 1,648 983 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,428 7,327 Total current assets 251,384 238,617 Property and equipment, net 112,650 113,014 Equity method investment 24,920 25,940 Deferred tax assets 7,968 7,485 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,993 30,788 Goodwill 131,178 131,363 Intangible assets, net 269,696 282,793 Other assets 5,237 5,003 Total assets $ 830,026 $ 835,003 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,567 $ 17,124 Accounts payable – related party — 8 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,250 21,250 Current operating lease liabilities 6,631 7,133 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,692 40,691 Total current liabilities 78,140 86,206 Long-term debt, net of discount, debt issuance costs, and current portion 279,111 279,951 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 40,088 40,088 Non-current operating lease liabilities 21,449 24,787 Other long-term liabilities 3,107 4,771 Total liabilities $ 421,895 $ 435,803 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of both June 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023; no shares issued and outstanding as of both June 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized as of June 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 115,577,103 and 114,871,782 shares issued and outstanding, as of June 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 12 11 Additional paid-in capital 463,027 459,684 Accumulated deficit (51,541 ) (56,956 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,367 ) (3,539 ) Total stockholders’ equity 408,131 399,200 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 830,026 $ 835,003







Latham Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands)

(unaudited) Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 5,415 $ (8,653 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,967 19,284 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 860 860 Non-cash lease expense 3,550 3,738 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (2,101 ) 2,930 Stock-based compensation expense 3,343 12,533 Bad debt expense 1,277 4,390 Other non-cash, net 1,731 1,166 Earnings from equity method investment (1,841 ) (697 ) Distributions received from equity method investment 2,860 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (36,831 ) (37,276 ) Inventories 13,139 38,902 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,309 ) (916 ) Income tax receivable (665 ) (1,409 ) Other assets 323 (392 ) Accounts payable 9,817 8,935 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,181 ) (6,882 ) Other long-term liabilities (443 ) (224 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,911 36,289 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,833 ) (23,365 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,833 ) (23,365 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt borrowings (19,625 ) (1,625 ) Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities — 48,000 Payments on revolving credit facilities — (48,000 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (380 ) (259 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,005 ) (1,884 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (68 ) (550 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (11,995 ) 10,490 Cash at beginning of period 102,763 32,626 Cash at end of period $ 90,768 $ 43,116 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 16,131 $ 11,247 Income taxes paid, net 2,581 1,206 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 28 $ 1,111 Capitalized internal-use software included in accounts payable – related party — 325 Right-of-use operating and finance lease assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 198 4,108







Latham Group, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation

(Non-GAAP Reconciliation)

(in thousands) Fiscal Quarter Ended Two Fiscal Quarters Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income (loss) $ 13,279 $ 5,715 $ 5,415 $ (8,653 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,593 10,026 20,967 19,284 Interest expense, net 6,013 4,486 10,995 15,290 Income tax expense 442 4,884 974 1,956 Loss on sale and disposal of property and equipment 65 5 77 13 Restructuring charges(a) 47 278 365 797 Stock-based compensation expense(b) 2,100 5,764 3,343 12,533 Unrealized losses (gains) on foreign currency transactions(c) 806 (1,198 ) 2,390 (468 ) Strategic initiative costs(d) 851 935 1,974 2,002 Acquisition and integration related costs(e) 375 — 375 11 Odessa fire(f) — 93 — (771 ) Other(g) (93 ) 11 (105 ) 38 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,478 $ 30,999 $ 46,770 $ 42,032 Net sales $ 160,122 $ 177,128 $ 270,751 $ 314,847 Net income (loss) margin 8.3 % 3.2 % 2.0 % (2.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.5 % 17.5 % 17.3 % 13.3 %





(a) Represents costs related to a cost reduction plan that includes severance and other costs for our executive management changes and additional costs related to our cost reduction plans, which include further actions to reduce our manufacturing overhead by reducing headcount in addition to facility shutdowns. (b) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense. (c) Represents unrealized foreign currency transaction losses associated with our international subsidiaries. (d) Represents fees paid to external consultants and other expenses for our strategic initiatives. (e) Represents acquisition and integration costs, as well as other costs related to potential transactions. (f) Represents costs incurred and insurance recoveries related to a production facility fire in Odessa, Texas. (g) Other costs consist of other discrete items as determined by management, primarily including: (i) fees paid to external advisors for various matters and (ii) other items.







Latham Group, Inc. Net Debt Leverage Ratio (Non-GAAP Reconciliation)

(in thousands) June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 Total Debt $ 282,361 $ 282,781 Cash (90,768 ) (43,811 ) Net Debt 191,593 238,970 LTM Adjusted EBITDA(a) 92,763 89,285 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 2.1 x 2.7 x



