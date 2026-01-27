Latham Celebrates 70 Years with Product Debuts and a New National Partnership

LATHAM, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As it marks 70 years of shaping the backyard experience, Latham Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, plans to make a splash at the 2026 Pool & Spa Show with a wave of new product introductions and a noteworthy new partnership. From advancements in plunge pools and spas to vinyl pool liners and autocovers, the Latham exhibit will showcase an array of innovative solutions designed to elevate any outdoor space. The company’s milestone anniversary will also be marked by a newly announced partnership as an official sponsor of USA Artistic Swimming (USAAS).

“Our 70th anniversary is both a celebration of how far we’ve come and a statement about where we’re headed,” said Sean Gadd, president and CEO of Latham. “The innovations we’re showcasing at the 2026 Pool & Spa Show reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering smarter, more versatile pool solutions, while our partnership with USA Artistic Swimming reinforces our deep connection to the water-centric lifestyle.”

Partnership with USA Artistic Swimming

United by a commitment to excellence, premium performance and a love of swimming, Latham’s partnership with USAAS aims to inspire families to experience the confidence and joy that come from time in the water. Announced earlier this month, Latham’s sponsorship of USAAS will leverage the company’s national footprint to build awareness of the sport while showcasing the superior design and features of Latham pools. Latham will amplify these messages by sharing the stories of USAAS athletes and how they discovered their love of swimming across its website, social channels and water safety and swimming education initiatives.

“Latham is proud to support USA Artistic Swimming because the sport reflects everything we stand for – precision, performance and a deep love of spending time in and around the water,” Gadd added.

Fiberglass at the Forefront

On the product front, the Latham exhibit (#2619) will feature the brand’s full range of industry-leading outdoor living solutions with fiberglass taking center stage.

Homeowners are increasingly turning to fiberglass pools for their blend of strength, style and minimal upkeep. Made from tightly woven glass fibers encased in durable resin, these shells deliver long-lasting performance while maintaining a polished, modern appearance. Latham’s latest fiberglass offerings, including plunge pools and built-in pool and spa combos, help homeowners bring any backyard vision to life.

In the plunge pool category, there’s no shortage of demand with today’s savvy homeowners seeking versatile, compact solutions to elevate smaller outdoor spaces without compromising functionality. In fact, data from Pkdata indicates that 40% of residential plunge pool builders report a noticeable increase in demand for these products since 2022. Latham is expanding its award-winning plunge pool selection with the addition of two new Milan models. Measuring 8’ x 14’ and 10’ x 20’ respectively, these versatile, fiberglass plunge designs feature swim-up seating and slip resistant steps, delivering compact design and endless enjoyment for even the smallest backyards.

“The surge in plunge pool popularity reflects a growing trend toward resort-style living in a smaller, more efficient footprint. We’re focused on delivering innovations that help professionals bring these compact, high-impact projects to life with ease,” Gadd explained.

Pools with built-in spas are also quickly becoming a top choice for homeowners wanting backyard recreation and relaxation. These integrated designs offer a sense of luxury and sophistication, combining two experiences in a single installation. For these customers, Latham has three new offerings:

Axiom 12 Deluxe: With fluid design and modern elegance, Axiom 12 is a 12’ x 26’ pool with a built-in spa featuring swim-up seating and multiple points of entry, perfect for soaking up the sun or splashing around the pool.

Axiom 14 Deluxe: Experience the best of both worlds with the Axiom 14 Deluxe — a 14’ x 30’ spacious evolution of the classic Axiom, blending a full-size pool and built-in spa for endless ways to relax, refresh and reconnect.

Bermuda 12 Deluxe: Compact in size but rich in features, the 12’ x 26’ Bermuda 12 Deluxe combines a full-sized pool experience with a built-in spa — offering abundant swim-up seating and ample swim space.





Designs Without Borders

Sleek, uninterrupted pool design has gained traction with homeowners looking to elevate both the aesthetics and durability of their pools. This shift reflects a broader desire for clean, contemporary outdoor spaces that feel luxurious and low maintenance. This year, Latham’s proprietary Ultra-Seam® technology, which is commonly used on pool floors, will expand to pool walls to create a virtually seamless design aesthetic. Latham’s Ultra-Seam vinyl liners provide a virtually seam-free appearance and are stronger than standard welded seams on liners. Since the introduction of Ultra-Seam, Latham has produced more than one million liners with this game-changing seamless technology, providing aesthetic and functional benefits.

Also new for 2026, Latham has revamped its collection of vinyl pool liners. Introducing new patterns in its Borderless, Traditional and TrueStone collections, these expanded offerings are tailored for design-savvy homeowners looking to build a pool with colors and patterns that reflect their personal style. New designs include various hues of blues, beiges and greys in a variety of sandstone, marble and destination-inspired patterns.

Additionally, Latham plans to debut two new compact vinyl liner pool spas. Available in round and square options, these 92” models are ideally suited for homeowners with limited outdoor space or for those looking to integrate a spillover spa into their pool. Built with Latham’s gel-coat fiberglass construction, these spas offer added strength, durability and ease of installation.

Autocovers and Accessories

Today’s pool installers are navigating higher expectations from homeowners who demand not only beautiful backyard spaces but enhanced safety and efficiency as well. Latham’s latest solutions help professionals meet these demands – streamlining installation, reducing maintenance and providing essential safety features.

Next-Generation Touch Pad Controller : Launching this summer, the touch pad controller is designed for convenience and system reliability and supports multiple pin-codes to open and close the cover without having to remember your key. Installers can limit the amperage of the system manually or automatically to protect the mechanism and enhance reliability of the system.





: Launching this summer, the touch pad controller is designed for convenience and system reliability and supports multiple pin-codes to open and close the cover without having to remember your key. Installers can limit the amperage of the system manually or automatically to protect the mechanism and enhance reliability of the system. T4 & Hinged Sliders: The new Hinged Slider features a tab-free design, delivering enhanced performance and reliability, smoother operation and simplified installation for builders. For competitive system conversions, the T4 Slider and End Pulley System Replacement Kit provide a convenient solution to retrofit cable-driven T4 systems with the reliability and performance of a Coverstar system without the need for replacement encapsulation or track.





The new Hinged Slider features a tab-free design, delivering enhanced performance and reliability, smoother operation and simplified installation for builders. For competitive system conversions, the T4 Slider and End Pulley System Replacement Kit provide a convenient solution to retrofit cable-driven T4 systems with the reliability and performance of a Coverstar system without the need for replacement encapsulation or track. Box Perimeter Quick Attach Kit: The new quick attach kit helps make micro-adjustments faster to reduce installation time, improve system reliability and installation accuracy. Compatible with CS3000, Infinity, Eclipse and Atom Mechanism, and works with X1232 BP Encapsulation.





The new quick attach kit helps make micro-adjustments faster to reduce installation time, improve system reliability and installation accuracy. Compatible with CS3000, Infinity, Eclipse and Atom Mechanism, and works with X1232 BP Encapsulation. Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Walk-on Lid Brackets: The New Cast Stainless Steel Brackets are the strongest brackets in the industry and have been optimized to increase stability of your lid stones to provide the utmost protection to your system and your family.





Attendees of the Pool & Spa Show can preview these products (and more) by visiting Latham Pool Products in Booth #2619. For additional information, visit LathamPool.com.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.



Contact: Taylor Spanbauer or Sara Camp

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

tspanbauer@lcwa.com or scamp@lcwa.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f8c2e6-391b-42a1-a9a9-56d6a44adfe2