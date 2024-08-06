Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Worldwide net sales were $629.7 million, an increase of 115.9% or 117.3% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the quarter was $31.8 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.23 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.75

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $190.4 million, or 30.2% of net sales

“I’m pleased with the quarterly results, demonstrating our team’s strong performance as we continue to execute our long-term growth strategy, deliver on NuVasive integration plans, launch meaningful new products into the market and drive strong financial performance,” said Dan Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I believe the potential for Globus has never been greater, as we redefine surgery with procedural solutions built around enabling technology.”

“Our second quarter results demonstrate our continued commitment to achieving excellence in commercial execution, while driving integration objectives to achieve synergy goals,” commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “I am pleased with our results thus far in 2024 and I believe we remain well positioned to deliver against our objectives for the remainder of this year, as well as into the future. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on commercial initiatives to drive profitable growth and operational initiatives to drive enhanced efficiencies.”

Worldwide net sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $629.7 million, an as-reported increase of 115.9% over the second quarter of 2023. U.S. net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 103.5% compared to the second quarter of 2023. International net sales increased by 182.3% over the second quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 191.3% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased volume of spine product sales and enabling technology products and services.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $31.8 million, a decrease of 45.0% over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the second quarter was $0.23, compared to $0.57 for the second quarter of 2023. The GAAP net income was primarily driven by the amortization costs of purchase-accounting-related fair-value step ups and restructuring costs. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2024, which excludes, among other costs, both acquisitions related and restructuring costs, was $0.75, compared to $0.63 in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 20.0%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $54.3 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $26.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

2025 Annual Guidance

The Company raised its guidance for full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.47 to $2.49 billion, and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.90.



About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition of in-process research and development, merger and acquisition related costs/licensing, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, and costs associated with consolidating facilities. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended June 30, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition of in-process research and development, merger and acquisition related costs/licensing, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended June 30, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 629,691 $ 291,615 $ 1,236,357 $ 568,303 Cost of sales 260,040 76,473 501,527 147,298 Gross profit 369,651 215,142 734,830 421,005 Operating expenses: Research and development 37,698 21,347 94,966 42,429 Selling, general and administrative 238,119 120,069 486,829 242,485 Provision for litigation, net 1,335 (2,740 ) 1,304 (2,740 ) Amortization of intangibles 29,709 4,547 59,385 9,148 Acquisition-related costs 13,734 5,707 16,152 7,068 Restructuring Costs (566 ) — 18,575 Total operating expenses 320,029 148,930 677,211 298,390 Operating income/(loss) 49,622 66,212 57,619 122,615 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net (2,335 ) 8,294 (4,229 ) 14,791 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (703 ) (548 ) (16,074 ) (336 ) Other income/(expense) 997 716 1,707 793 Total other income/(expense), net (2,041 ) 8,462 (18,596 ) 15,248 Income/(loss) before income taxes 47,581 74,674 39,023 137,863 Income tax provision/(benefit) 15,821 16,962 14,380 31,022 Net income/(loss) $ 31,760 $ 57,712 $ 24,643 $ 106,841 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 492 40 871 4,338 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (1,298 ) 315 (2,530 ) 1,225 Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (806 ) 355 (1,659 ) 5,563 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 30,954 $ 58,067 $ 22,984 $ 112,404 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.57 $ 0.18 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.57 $ 0.18 $ 1.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 135,195 100,373 135,276 100,326 Diluted 136,979 101,782 136,836 101,989





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,424 $ 467,292 Short-term marketable securities 82,509 50,497 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $19,256 and $8,934, respectively 611,784 503,235 Inventories 770,463 848,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,213 44,580 Income taxes receivable 2,498 1,635 Total current assets 1,923,891 1,915,374 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $480,290 and $425,695, respectively 571,776 586,932 Operating lease right of use assets 53,881 59,931 Long-term marketable securities 27,795 75,428 Intangible assets, net 866,565 924,603 Goodwill 1,454,117 1,434,540 Other assets 77,569 78,590 Deferred income taxes 18,199 10,685 Total assets $ 4,993,793 $ 5,086,083 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,163 $ 56,671 Accrued expenses 215,885 240,460 Operating lease liabilities 11,118 11,967 Income taxes payable 11,429 3,845 Senior convertible notes 430,485 — Business acquisition liabilities 38,221 61,035 Deferred revenue 19,845 18,369 Total current liabilities 794,146 392,347 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 83,111 78,323 Operating lease liabilities 87,702 91,037 Senior convertible notes — 417,400 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 27,264 84,421 Other liabilities 25,205 24,596 Total liabilities 1,017,428 1,088,124 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,928,331 and 113,905,565 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 113 114 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 2,913,609 2,870,749 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (11,851 ) (10,192 ) Retained earnings 1,074,472 1,137,266 Total equity 3,976,365 3,997,959 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,993,793 $ 5,086,083





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 24,643 $ 106,841 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development 12,613 — Depreciation and amortization 118,849 36,183 Amortization of premiums on marketable securities (14 ) 786 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 10,498 3,972 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 107,341 — Amortization of 2025 Note fair value step up 13,315 — Stock-based compensation expense 30,073 17,542 Allowance for doubtful accounts 11,481 1,863 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 12,739 3,280 Change in deferred income taxes (65,275 ) (11,160 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 464 129 Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (16,965 ) (1,490 ) Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment 6,558 — (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (124,206 ) (28,237 ) Inventories (22,855 ) (38,658 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,001 ) (2,100 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 11,561 (2,769 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (28,951 ) (888 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 6,777 3,047 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 106,645 88,341 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (12,174 ) (81,381 ) Maturities of marketable securities 21,709 159,328 Sales of marketable securities 7,404 21,788 Purchases of property and equipment (56,366 ) (33,859 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (17,535 ) (2,662 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (56,962 ) 63,214 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (33,921 ) (4,034 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 17,651 8,058 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (5,955 ) — Repurchase of common stock (84,787 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (107,012 ) 4,024 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 461 407 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (56,868 ) 155,986 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 467,292 150,466 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 410,424 $ 306,452 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 71,586 $ 38,979 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 9,508 $ 5,366





Supplemental Financial Information



Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 592,913 $ 256,855 $ 1,167,610 $ 508,462 Enabling Technologies 36,778 34,760 68,747 59,841 Total net sales $ 629,691 $ 291,615 $ 1,236,357 $ 568,303





Liquidity and Capital Resources: June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 410,424 $ 467,292 Short-term marketable securities 82,509 50,497 Long-term marketable securities 27,795 75,428 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 520,728 $ 593,217

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 31,760 $ 57,712 $ 24,643 $ 106,841 Interest (income)/expense, net 2,335 (8,294 ) 4,229 (14,791 ) Provision for income taxes 15,821 16,962 14,380 31,022 Depreciation and amortization 63,588 18,075 118,849 36,183 EBITDA 113,504 84,455 162,101 159,255 Stock-based compensation expense 12,735 8,589 25,174 17,542 Provision for litigation, net 1,335 (2,740 ) 1,304 (2,740 ) Merger and acquisition-related costs/licensing 67,613 5,809 124,000 7,184 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 12,613 — Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (490 ) — (267 ) — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (4,633 ) — 6,558 — Restructuring costs 371 — 25,533 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 190,435 $ 96,113 $ 357,016 $ 181,241 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 5.0% 19.8% 2.0% 18.8% Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 30.2% 33.0% 28.9% 31.9%





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 31,760 $ 57,712 $ 24,643 $ 106,841 Provision for litigation, net 1,335 (2,740 ) 1,304 (2,740 ) Amortization of intangibles 29,709 4,547 59,385 9,148 Merger and acquisition-related costs/licensing 67,613 5,809 124,000 7,184 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 12,613 — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (4,633 ) — 6,558 — Restructuring Costs 371 — 25,534 — Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments (490 ) — (267 ) — Tax effect of adjusting items (22,941 ) (1,730 ) (52,947 ) (3,059 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 102,724 $ 63,598 $ 200,823 $ 117,374





Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of sales $ 260,040 $ 76,473 $ 501,527 $ 147,298 Merger and acquisition related costs/licensing (53,670 ) — (107,341 ) — Adjusted cost of sales $ 206,370 $ 76,473 $ 394,186 $ 147,298 Adjusted gross profit $ 423,321 $ 215,142 $ 842,171 $ 421,005 Adjusted gross profit as a percentage 67.2% 73.8% 68.1% 74.1%





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.23 $ 0.57 $ 0.18 $ 1.05 Provision for litigation, net 0.01 (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.22 0.04 0.43 0.09 Merger and acquisition-related costs/licensing 0.49 0.06 0.91 0.07 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 0.09 — Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (0.00 ) — (0.00 ) — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (0.03 ) — 0.05 — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.17 ) (0.02 ) (0.39 ) (0.03 ) Restructuring costs 0.00 — 0.20 — Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 1.47 $ 1.15

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54,258 $ 35,028 $ 106,645 $ 88,341 Purchases of property and equipment (27,798 ) (17,868 ) (56,366 ) (33,859 ) Free cash flow $ 26,460 $ 17,160 $ 50,279 $ 54,482





Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table: Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 499,460 $ 245,490 103.5% $ — 103.5% International 130,231 46,125 182.3% (4,109 ) 191.3% Total net sales $ 629,691 $ 291,615 115.9% $ (4,109 ) 117.3%





Six Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 982,386 $ 479,609 104.8% $ — 104.8% International 253,971 88,694 186.3% (5,569 ) 192.6% Total net sales $ 1,236,357 $ 568,303 117.6% $ (5,569 ) 118.5%



