GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the 2nd Quarter 2024

| Source: GAMCO Investors, Inc. GAMCO Investors, Inc.

  • Quarter End AUM of $30.7 billion; Average AUM of $31.1 billion for the Second Quarter
  • Operating Margin of 27.1% for the Second Quarter
  • Second Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.61 versus $0.58 in the Second Quarter of 2023
  • $232.3 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments and no Debt

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)   
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
U.S. GAAP       
Revenue $57,644  $56,945  $59,171  
Expenses  41,994   41,597   42,679  
Operating income  15,650   15,348   16,492  
Non-operating income  2,535   4,372   3,281  
Net income  15,017   15,810   14,613  
Diluted earnings per share $0.61  $0.64  $0.58  
Operating margin  27.1%  27.0%  27.9% 
        


Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm’s combined charitable donations total approximately $75 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI’s charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, the board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation to continue our charitable giving program. The foundation will be funded with a $5.0 million contribution.

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
Investment advisory and incentive fees     
   Funds $37,909 $37,480 
   Institutional and Private Wealth Management  15,377  15,222 
   SICAV  4  1,704 
      Total $53,290 $54,406 
Distribution fees and other income  4,354  4,765 
      Total revenue $57,644 $59,171 
      


The quarter over quarter increase in Funds and Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of higher average equity assets under management. The drop in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the revenue share for the merger arbitrage SICAV (an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders). The change better aligns the economics with the responsibilities of managing the fund. 

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
Compensation $29,006 $28,056 
Management fee  2,021  2,197 
Distribution costs  5,709  6,369 
Other operating expenses  5,258  6,057 
   Total expenses $41,994 $42,679 
      


  • The higher compensation expense in the second quarter of 2024 reflected $1.5 million higher stock-based compensation, partially offset by $0.4 million lower variable compensation.
  • The $0.2 million decrease in management fee is attributable to the lower pre-management fee income of $1.8 million; and,
  • Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the second quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for merger arbitrage SICAV.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 27.1% for the second quarter of 2024 compared with 27.9% for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 
Gain / (loss) from investments, net $99  $1,616  
Interest and dividend income  2,726   1,958  
Interest expense  (290)  (293) 
   Total non-operating income $2,535  $3,281  
      


Non-operating income decreased $0.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the lower mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter offset by increased interest and dividend income due to higher interest rates.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 17.4% versus 26.1% for the second quarter of 2023. The lower effective income tax rate for the 2024 second quarter reflects reversals of uncertain tax accruals from prior periods.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $232.3 million with no debt at June 30, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of 
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
        
Mutual Funds $8,035 $8,235 $8,271 
Closed-end Funds  7,052  7,313  7,195 
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)  10,436  11,146  11,035 
SICAV (c)  9  9  590 
Total Equities  25,532  26,703  27,091 
        
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund  5,159  4,965  3,596 
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income  32  32  32 
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income  5,191  4,997  3,628 
Total Assets Under Management $30,723 $31,700 $30,719 
        
(a) Includes $297, $345, and $441 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. 
(b) Includes $223, $225, and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. 
(c) Includes $0, $0, and $579 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. 
      
        


Assets under management on June 30, 2024 were $30.7 billion, a decrease of 3.1% from the $31.7 billion on March 31, 2024. The quarter’s decrease consisted of net market depreciation of $391 million, net outflows of $455 million, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $131 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on June 30, 2024 were $5.2 billion, up from $5.0 billion at March 31, 2024.

Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of 
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 
      
Teton-Keeley Funds (a) $880 $952 
SICAV  468  580 
Total Assets Under Administration$1,348 $1,532 
      
(a) Includes $297 and $345 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. 
      


AUA on June 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, as compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2024.

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on June 30, 2024 were $8.0 billion, a decrease of 2.4% from the $8.2 billion at March 31, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $5 million;
  • Net outflows of $169 million; and
  • Net market depreciation of $26 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on June 30, 2024 were $7.1 billion, a decrease of 3.6% from the $7.3 billion on March 31, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million;
  • Net outflows of $46 million, including the redemption of $37 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $12 million of common stock less the issuance of $3 million preferred shares; and
  • Net market depreciation of $89 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on June 30, 2024 were $10.4 billion, a decrease of 6.4% from the $11.1 billion on March 31, 2024. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net market depreciation of $342 million; and
  • Net outflows of $368 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in the SICAV on June 30, 2024 of $9 million, were the same as March 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Information        

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $181.9 million plus investments of $50.4 million, compared with cash and cash equivalents of $166.0 million and investments of $38.9 million as of December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, stockholders’ equity was $192.4 million compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the second quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million, a special dividend of $0.20 per share for a total of $5.0 million, and purchased 249,991 shares for $5.8 million at an average investment of $23.15 per share. From July 1, 2024 to August 6, 2024, the Company has purchased 76,996 shares at an average investment of $25.54 per share. On August 6, 2024, the board of directors increased the buyback authorization by 500,000 shares to 1,212,932 shares.

On August 6, 2024, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on September 24, 2024, to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 10, 2024.

Symposiums/Conferences

  • On April 4th, we hosted the 10th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of several leading companies, with a focus on the themes of waste, water treatment, and the environment.
  • On May 3rd, GAMCO hosted its 18th annual Omaha Research Trip in conjunction with the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. This Value Investor Conference attracted a record number of participants with Gabelli portfolio managers anchoring panels with noted Berkshire experts and regional CEOs.
  • On May 9th and 10th, we hosted our 39th GAMCO client meeting in New York City. We presented our annual Gabelli Prize in honor of Graham & Dodd, Murray, and Greenwald for Value Investing to Fidelity Management & Research Company’s Vice Chairman, Peter S. Lynch.
  • On June 6th, we hosted the 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium highlighted by a sports investing panel.
  • At the June 26th and 27th Morningstar Conference, Gabelli Funds was a Principal Sponsor at Navy Pier in Chicago featuring keynote presentations by portfolio managers Tony Bancroft (Gabelli Commercial Aerospace & Defense ETF NYSE:GCAD) and John Belton (Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF NYSE: GGRW).
  • We are hosting the following in the third quarter 2024:
    • 30th Aerospace & Defense Symposium (September 5th)
    • 2nd PFAS Symposium (September 26th)
  • We are hosting the following in the fourth quarter of 2024:
    • Rule 852(b)(6) Conference (October 25th)
    • 48th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 4th and 5th)
    • 6th Healthcare Symposiums (November 15th)

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.
GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)    
(in thousands, except per share data)       
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 
Revenue:       
Investment advisory and incentive fees $53,290  $52,472  $54,406  
Distribution fees and other income  4,354   4,473   4,765  
Total revenue  57,644   56,945   59,171  
Expenses:       
Compensation  29,006   28,554   28,056  
Management fee  2,021   2,191   2,197  
Distribution costs  5,709   5,950   6,369  
Other operating expenses  5,258   4,902   6,057  
Total expenses  41,994   41,597   42,679  
Operating income  15,650   15,348   16,492  
Non-operating income:       
Gain from investments, net  99   1,632   1,616  
Interest and dividend income  2,726   3,033   1,958  
Interest expense  (290)  (293)  (293) 
Total non-operating income  2,535   4,372   3,281  
Income before provision for income taxes  18,185   19,720   19,773  
Provision for income taxes  3,168   3,910   5,160  
Net income $15,017  $15,810  $14,613  
        
Earnings per share attributable to common      
stockholders:       
Basic $0.61  $0.64  $0.58  
Diluted $0.61  $0.64  $0.58  
        
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic  24,442   24,808   25,358  
Diluted  24,442   24,808   25,358  
        
Shares outstanding  24,335   24,585   25,313  
        


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries       
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)    
(in thousands)       
    
  June 30, December 31, June 30, 
  2024 2023 2023 
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $76,093 $61,801 $149,153 
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills  99,061  99,025  
 
Investments in securities  30,606  19,998  21,476 
Seed capital investments  26,475  24,044  22,995 
Receivable from brokers  3,244  4,562  2,078 
Other receivables  19,009  21,178  20,155 
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable  8,822  8,927  13,650 
Other assets  10,546  9,896  11,538 
Total assets $273,856 $249,431 $241,045 
        
Liabilities and stockholders' equity       
Income taxes payable $120 $17 $ 
Compensation payable  36,395  23,399  36,147 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  44,912  45,036  43,473 
Total liabilities  81,427  68,452  79,620 
        
Stockholders' equity  192,429  180,979  161,425 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $273,856 $249,431 $241,045 
        
Shares outstanding  24,335  24,906  25,313 
        


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Assets Under Management           
By investment vehicle           
(in millions)           
   Three Months Ended % Changed From 
   June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, 
    2024   2024   2023  2024  2023  
Equities:           
Mutual Funds           
Beginning of period assets $8,235  $7,973  $8,288      
 Inflows  189   176   168      
 Outflows  (359)  (432)  (423)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (170)  (256)  (255)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (26)  523   242      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (4)  (5)  (4)     
 Total increase (decrease)  (200)  262   (17)     
Assets under management, end of period $8,035  $8,235  $8,271  -2.4% -2.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  26.2%  26.0%  26.9%     
Average assets under management $8,095  $7,965  $8,165  1.6% -0.9% 
             
Closed-end Funds           
Beginning of period assets $7,313  $7,097  $7,155      
 Inflows  3   41   1      
 Outflows  (48)  (103)  (24)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (45)  (62)  (23)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (89)  404   191      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (127)  (126)  (128)     
 Total increase (decrease)  (261)  216   40      
Assets under management, end of period  7,052  $7,313  $7,195  -3.6% -2.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  23.0%  23.1%  23.4%     
Average assets under management $7,166  $7,060  $7,117  1.5% 0.7% 
             
Institutional & PWM           
Beginning of period assets $11,146  $10,738  $10,764      
 Inflows  125   66   66      
 Outflows  (493)  (428)  (297)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (368)  (362)  (231)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (342)  770   502      
 Total increase (decrease)  (710)  408   271      
Assets under management, end of period $10,436  $11,146  $11,035  -6.4% -5.4% 
Percentage of total assets under management  34.0%  35.2%  35.9%     
Average assets under management $10,775  $10,798  $10,628  -0.2% 1.4% 
             
SICAV           
Beginning of period assets $9  $631  $824      
 Inflows  -   -   48      
 Outflows  -   (2)  (269)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   (2)  (221)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   (13)     
 Reclassification to AUA  -   (620)  -      
 Total increase (decrease)  -   (622)  (234)     
Assets under management, end of period $9  $9  $590  0.0% -98.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.0%  0.0%  1.9%     
Average assets under management $9  $10  $683  -10.0% -98.7% 
             
Total Equities           
Beginning of period assets $26,703  $26,439  $27,031      
 Inflows  317   283   283      
 Outflows  (900)  (965)  (1,013)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (583)  (682)  (730)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (457)  1,697   922      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (131)  (131)  (132)     
 Reclassification to AUA  -   (620)  -      
 Total increase (decrease)  (1,171)  264   60      
Assets under management, end of period $25,532  $26,703  $27,091  -4.4% -5.8% 
Percentage of total assets under management  83.1%  84.2%  88.2%     
Average assets under management $26,045  $25,833  $26,593  0.8% -2.1% 
             


             
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries          
Assets Under Management           
By investment vehicle - continued           
(in millions)           
   Three Months Ended % Changed From 
   June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, 
    2024   2024   2023  2024  2023  
Fixed Income:           
100% U.S. Treasury fund           
Beginning of period assets $4,965  $4,615  $3,609      
 Inflows  1,290   1,605   931      
 Outflows  (1,162)  (1,315)  (988)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  128   290   (57)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  66   60   44      
 Total increase (decrease)  194   350   (13)     
Assets under management, end of period $5,159  $4,965  $3,596  3.9% 43.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.8%  16.2%  11.7%     
Average assets under management $5,064  $4,832  $3,618  4.8% 40.0% 
             
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income           
Beginning of period assets $32  $32  $32      
 Inflows  -   -   -      
 Outflows  -   -   -      
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   -   -      
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -   -      
 Total increase (decrease)  -   -   -      
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%  0.1%     
Average assets under management $32  $32  $32  0.0% 0.0% 
             
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income           
Beginning of period assets $4,997  $4,647  $3,641      
 Inflows  1,290   1,605   931      
 Outflows  (1,162)  (1,315)  (988)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  128   290   (57)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  66   60   44      
 Total increase (decrease)  194   350   (13)     
Assets under management, end of period $5,191  $4,997  $3,628  3.9% 43.1% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.9%  15.8%  11.8%     
Average assets under management $5,096  $4,864  $3,650  4.8% 39.6% 
             
Total AUM           
Beginning of period assets $31,700  $31,086  $30,672      
 Inflows  1,607   1,888   1,214      
 Outflows  (2,062)  (2,280)  (2,001)     
 Net inflows (outflows)  (455)  (392)  (787)     
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  (391)  1,757   966      
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (131)  (131)  (132)     
 Reclassification to AUA  -   (620)  -      
 Total increase (decrease)  (977)  614   47      
Assets under management, end of period $30,723  $31,700  $30,719  -3.1% 0.0% 
Average assets under management $31,141  $30,697  $30,243  1.4% 3.0% 
             


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Assets Under Management       
By investment vehicle       
(in millions)       
   Six Months Ended  
   June 30, June 30,   
    2024   2023  % Change 
Equities:       
Mutual Funds       
Beginning of period assets $7,973  $8,140    
 Inflows  365   410    
 Outflows  (791)  (801)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (426)  (391)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  497   530    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (9)  (8)   
 Total increase (decrease)  62   131    
Assets under management, end of period $8,035  $8,271  -2.9% 
Percentage of total assets under management  26.2%  26.9%   
Average assets under management $8,030  $8,227  -2.4% 
         
Closed-end Funds       
Beginning of period assets $7,097  $7,046    
 Inflows  44   25    
 Outflows  (151)  (39)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (107)  (14)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  315   424    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (253)  (261)   
 Total increase (decrease)  (45)  149    
Assets under management, end of period $7,052  $7,195  -2.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  23.0%  23.4%   
Average assets under management $7,113  $7,164  -0.7% 
         
Institutional & PWM       
Beginning of period assets $10,738  $10,714    
 Inflows  191   127    
 Outflows  (921)  (855)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (730)  (728)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  428   1,049    
 Total increase (decrease)  (302)  321    
Assets under management, end of period $10,436  $11,035  -5.4% 
Percentage of total assets under management  34.0%  35.9%   
Average assets under management $10,787  $10,876  -0.8% 
         
SICAV       
Beginning of period assets $631  $867    
 Inflows  -   172    
 Outflows  (2)  (445)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (2)  (273)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   (4)   
 Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
 Total increase (decrease)  (622)  (277)   
Assets under management, end of period $9  $590  -98.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.0%  1.9%   
Average assets under management $9  $769  -98.8% 
         
Total Equities       
Beginning of period assets $26,439  $26,767    
 Inflows  600   734    
 Outflows  (1,865)  (2,140)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (1,265)  (1,406)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  1,240   1,999    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (262)  (269)   
 Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
 Total increase (decrease)  (907)  324    
Assets under management, end of period $25,532  $27,091  -5.8% 
Percentage of total assets under management  83.1%  88.2%   
Average assets under management $25,939  $27,036  -4.1% 
         


         
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries      
Assets Under Management       
By investment vehicle - continued       
(in millions)       
   Six Months Ended  
   June 30, June 30,   
    2024   2023  % Change 
Fixed Income:       
100% U.S. Treasury fund       
Beginning of period assets $4,615  $2,462    
 Inflows  2,895   2,776    
 Outflows  (2,477)  (1,720)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  418   1,056    
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  126   78    
 Total increase (decrease)  544   1,134    
Assets under management, end of period $5,159  $3,596  43.5% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.8%  11.7%   
Average assets under management $4,948  $3,433  44.1% 
         
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income       
Beginning of period assets $32  $32    
 Inflows  -   -    
 Outflows  -   -    
 Net inflows (outflows)  -   -    
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  -   -    
 Total increase (decrease)  -   -    
Assets under management, end of period $32  $32  0.0% 
Percentage of total assets under management  0.1%  0.1%   
Average assets under management $32  $32  0.0% 
         
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income       
Beginning of period assets $4,647  $2,494    
 Inflows  2,895   2,776    
 Outflows  (2,477)  (1,720)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  418   1,056    
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  126   78    
 Total increase (decrease)  544   1,134    
Assets under management, end of period $5,191  $3,628  43.1% 
Percentage of total assets under management  16.9%  11.8%   
Average assets under management $4,980  $3,465  43.7% 
         
Total AUM       
Beginning of period assets $31,086  $29,261    
 Inflows  3,495   3,510    
 Outflows  (4,342)  (3,860)   
 Net inflows (outflows)  (847)  (350)   
 Market appreciation (depreciation)  1,366   2,077    
 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment  (262)  (269)   
 Reclassification to AUA  (620)  -    
 Total increase (decrease)  (363)  1,458    
Assets under management, end of period $30,723  $30,719  0.0% 
Average assets under management $30,919  $30,501  1.4% 
         


191 Mason Street
Greenwich, CT 06830
GABELLI.COM

Contact:
Kieran Caterina
Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149

For further information please visit:
www.gabelli.com 