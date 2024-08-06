Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Sets Reporting Date for its 2024 Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Midland, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry, will host a conference call to review its second-quarter financial results on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. (EST), 7:30 a.m. (CST). The Company’s Q2 2024 financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.ngsgi.com) after market close on Wednseday, August 14, 2024.

To join the conference call, kindly access the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ngsgi.com or dial in at (800) 550-9745 and enter conference ID: 167298 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Please note that using the provided dial-in number is necessary for participation in the Q&A section of the call. A recording of the conference will be made available on our Company's website following its conclusion. Thank you for your interest in our company's updates.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.



Natural Gas Services Group is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company designs, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities, primarily using equipment from third-party fabricators and OEM suppliers along with limited in-house assembly. The Company is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com.

For Additional Information:

Anna Delgado-Investor Relations

(432) 262-2700

ir@ngsgi.com

www.ngsgi.com



