7th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|6th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|25,724
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|644.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|662.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|652.8917
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|652.8917
|25,724
|644.00
|662.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|06 August 2024 08:15:09
|249
|657.00
|XLON
|00291287368TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:17:43
|152
|662.00
|XLON
|00291289135TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:19:52
|98
|662.00
|XLON
|00291290146TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:21:55
|138
|662.00
|XLON
|00291291084TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:24:05
|101
|662.00
|XLON
|00291292101TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:25:59
|2
|662.00
|XLON
|00291293111TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:25:59
|59
|662.00
|XLON
|00291293110TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:30:00
|33
|662.00
|XLON
|00291295318TRLO1
|06 August 2024 08:30:00
|122
|660.00
|XLON
|00291295324TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:07:48
|15,000
|656.00
|XLON
|00291313632TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:15:11
|125
|656.00
|XLON
|00291317434TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:15:15
|119
|651.00
|XLON
|00291317461TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:30:14
|32
|654.00
|XLON
|00291325493TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:31:41
|180
|654.00
|XLON
|00291326369TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:34:46
|178
|655.00
|XLON
|00291327898TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:48
|120
|653.00
|XLON
|00291336262TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:48
|120
|653.00
|XLON
|00291336261TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:49
|165
|654.00
|XLON
|00291336292TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:50
|253
|652.00
|XLON
|00291336301TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:50
|243
|649.00
|XLON
|00291336302TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:51
|246
|647.00
|XLON
|00291336316TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:47:56
|251
|647.00
|XLON
|00291336418TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:58:10
|5,000
|646.00
|XLON
|00291344741TRLO1
|06 August 2024 09:59:44
|126
|650.00
|XLON
|00291345643TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:15:15
|127
|647.00
|XLON
|00291354596TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:15:15
|127
|647.00
|XLON
|00291354595TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:15:15
|127
|647.00
|XLON
|00291354594TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:15:19
|374
|645.00
|XLON
|00291354647TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:43:23
|378
|644.00
|XLON
|00291375319TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:43:23
|126
|644.00
|XLON
|00291375320TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:43:23
|247
|644.00
|XLON
|00291375326TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:43:25
|68
|644.00
|XLON
|00291375394TRLO1
|06 August 2024 10:43:25
|57
|644.00
|XLON
|00291375395TRLO1
|06 August 2024 13:06:49
|127
|649.00
|XLON
|00291409725TRLO1
|06 August 2024 13:06:49
|127
|649.00
|XLON
|00291409724TRLO1
|06 August 2024 13:06:50
|116
|646.00
|XLON
|00291409729TRLO1
|06 August 2024 13:06:50
|12
|646.00
|XLON
|00291409728TRLO1
|06 August 2024 14:02:50
|124
|648.00
|XLON
|00291411016TRLO1
|06 August 2024 14:53:25
|118
|652.00
|XLON
|00291413441TRLO1
|06 August 2024 14:54:16
|123
|652.00
|XLON
|00291413482TRLO1
|06 August 2024 15:10:17
|129
|652.00
|XLON
|00291414030TRLO1
|06 August 2024 15:18:48
|46
|652.00
|XLON
|00291414371TRLO1
|06 August 2024 15:18:48
|59
|652.00
|XLON
|00291414370TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970