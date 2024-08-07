Transaction in Own Shares

7th August 2024

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:6th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:25,724
Lowest price per share (pence):644.00
Highest price per share (pence):662.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):652.8917

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON652.891725,724644.00662.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
06 August 2024 08:15:09249657.00XLON00291287368TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:17:43152662.00XLON00291289135TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:19:5298662.00XLON00291290146TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:21:55138662.00XLON00291291084TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:24:05101662.00XLON00291292101TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:25:592662.00XLON00291293111TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:25:5959662.00XLON00291293110TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:30:0033662.00XLON00291295318TRLO1
06 August 2024 08:30:00122660.00XLON00291295324TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:07:4815,000656.00XLON00291313632TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:15:11125656.00XLON00291317434TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:15:15119651.00XLON00291317461TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:30:1432654.00XLON00291325493TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:31:41180654.00XLON00291326369TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:34:46178655.00XLON00291327898TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:48120653.00XLON00291336262TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:48120653.00XLON00291336261TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:49165654.00XLON00291336292TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:50253652.00XLON00291336301TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:50243649.00XLON00291336302TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:51246647.00XLON00291336316TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:47:56251647.00XLON00291336418TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:58:105,000646.00XLON00291344741TRLO1
06 August 2024 09:59:44126650.00XLON00291345643TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:15:15127647.00XLON00291354596TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:15:15127647.00XLON00291354595TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:15:15127647.00XLON00291354594TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:15:19374645.00XLON00291354647TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:43:23378644.00XLON00291375319TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:43:23126644.00XLON00291375320TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:43:23247644.00XLON00291375326TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:43:2568644.00XLON00291375394TRLO1
06 August 2024 10:43:2557644.00XLON00291375395TRLO1
06 August 2024 13:06:49127649.00XLON00291409725TRLO1
06 August 2024 13:06:49127649.00XLON00291409724TRLO1
06 August 2024 13:06:50116646.00XLON00291409729TRLO1
06 August 2024 13:06:5012646.00XLON00291409728TRLO1
06 August 2024 14:02:50124648.00XLON00291411016TRLO1
06 August 2024 14:53:25118652.00XLON00291413441TRLO1
06 August 2024 14:54:16123652.00XLON00291413482TRLO1
06 August 2024 15:10:17129652.00XLON00291414030TRLO1
06 August 2024 15:18:4846652.00XLON00291414371TRLO1
06 August 2024 15:18:4859652.00XLON00291414370TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970