Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, August 7, 2024

Announcement no. 260

Updated Financial calendar 2024

The date for the publication of the half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024, is being moved forward from August 30, 2024, to August 23, 2024. The other dates remain unchanged.

The financial calendar for 2024 thus looks as follows.

March 19, 2024 Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting April 8, 2024 Annual Report 2023 April 8, 2024 Expected date for convening the annual general meeting. April 30, 2024 Holding of the annual general meeting/or notification of the general meeting. May 31, 2024 Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2024. August 23, 2024 Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024. November 29, 2024 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2024.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board