Bitget Announces Exclusive Welcome Offer for New Users: 50,000 USDT Giveaway and 100% APR Savings

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced an exclusive welcome offer designed to attract new users and empower their crypto journey. From August 5, 10:00 AM (UTC+2) to September 2, 10:00 AM (UTC+2), new users can earn up to 40 USDT in three simple steps, along with enjoying an incredible 100% APR savings reward.

Exclusive Benefits for New Users:

Deposit and Earn: Deposit or buy at least 100 USDT via credit card or bank deposit and receive a 10 USDT cashback reward.

Deposit or buy at least via credit card or bank deposit and receive a cashback reward. Trade and Earn: Complete your first futures or spot trade of at least 100 USDT and get another 10 USDT reward.

Complete your first futures or spot trade of at least and get another reward. Supercharge Savings: Enjoy a 100% APR annual percentage rate on your savings for seven days



How to participate:

Create a Bitget Account: Sign up for a new Bitget account and complete the KYC verification process. Deposit or Buy Crypto: Deposit or buy at least 100 USDT using your preferred payment method (credit card or bank deposit). Start Trading: Complete your first futures or spot trade with a minimum order value of 100 USDT. Activate Your Savings: Activate your 100% APR savings offer and enjoy high returns on your deposited crypto for seven days.

Limited-Time Offer:

The 50,000 USDT giveaway is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to jumpstart your crypto experience with Bitget!

A seamless trading experience

To enhance the trading experience, Bitget offers a user-friendly platform accessible across desktop and mobile devices. With a wide range of supported payment methods and intuitive interface, both novice and experienced traders can navigate the platform effortlessly.

Additionally, Bitget is committed to providing the highest security standards by operating monthly proof of reserves audits and by maintaining a protection fund of over $300M to guarantee the safety of its users assets.

This offer is valid under certain conditions. More details about this campaign can be found on their website .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c5d2b28-1e29-443d-a8de-fb433e9e0ffe