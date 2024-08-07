Vishay Intertechnology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Highlights

  • 2Q 2024 revenues of $741.2 million
  • Gross margin was 22.0% and included the negative impact of approximately 170 basis points related to the addition of Newport
  • EPS of $0.17
  • 2Q 2024 book-to-bill of 0.86 with book-to-bill of 0.82 for semiconductors and 0.90 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 4.6 months

“During the second quarter, we executed well on our Vishay 3.0 strategic plan, deepening our customer engagements supported by capacity that has landed and that we will continue to expand, and advancing our silicon carbide strategy as we prepare for the megatrends in sustainability and e-mobility,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO. “Revenue, including a full quarter of Newport, was flat quarter over quarter, primarily reflecting schedule agreement adjustments by automotive Tier 1 customers. At mid-year 2024, it is apparent that the industry recovery is taking longer than we had expected at the beginning of the year. As a result, we are adjusting the timetable of the Itzehoe, Germany expansion project beyond 2024 while holding to our planned capital investment of $2.6 billion between 2023 and 2028. For 2024, we now plan to invest between $360 million to $390 million in capex.”

3Q 2024 Outlook
For the third quarter of 2024, management expects revenues in the range of $745 million +/- $20 million, with gross profit margin in the range of 21.0% +/- 50 basis points, including the negative impact of approximately 175 to 200 basis points from the addition of Newport.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s second quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38004aee85364014b94cacc38200c3f4. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.      
Summary of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
 Fiscal quarters ended 
 June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 
       
Net revenues$741,239  $746,279  $892,110  
Costs of products sold 578,369   575,872   634,637  
Gross profit 162,870   170,407   257,473  
Gross margin 22.0%  22.8%  28.9% 
       
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 124,953   127,736   122,857  
Operating income 37,917   42,671   134,616  
Operating margin 5.1%  5.7%  15.1% 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense (6,657)  (6,496)  (6,404) 
Other 5,011   8,087   5,257  
Total other income (expense) - net (1,646)  1,591   (1,147) 
       
Income before taxes 36,271   44,262   133,469  
       
Income tax expense 12,391   12,819   38,054  
       
Net earnings 23,880   31,443   95,415  
       
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 347   519   377  
       
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$23,533  $30,924  $95,038  
       
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.17  $0.22  $0.68  
       
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.17  $0.22  $0.68  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,326   137,726   139,764  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,084   138,476   140,478  
       
Cash dividends per share$0.10  $0.10  $0.10  
       


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Summary of Operations    
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)    
     
 Six fiscal months ended 
 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 
     
Net revenues$1,487,518  $1,763,156  
Costs of products sold 1,154,241   1,226,970  
Gross profit 333,277   536,186  
Gross margin 22.4%  30.4% 
     
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 252,689   243,002  
Operating income 80,588   293,184  
Operating margin 5.4%  16.6% 
     
Other income (expense):    
Interest expense (13,153)  (11,524) 
Other 13,098   8,586  
Total other income (expense) - net (55)  (2,938) 
     
Income before taxes 80,533   290,246  
     
Income tax expense 25,210   82,642  
     
Net earnings 55,323   207,604  
     
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 866   785  
     
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$54,457  $206,819  
     
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.40  $1.48  
     
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders$0.39  $1.47  
     
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 137,525   140,201  
     
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 138,279   140,865  
     
Cash dividends per share$0.20  $0.20  
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets    
(Unaudited - In thousands)    
     
 June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 
     
Assets    
Current assets:    
  Cash and cash equivalents$672,731  $972,719  
  Short-term investments 15,320   35,808  
  Accounts receivable, net 424,512   426,674  
  Inventories:    
    Finished goods 172,353   167,083  
    Work in process 280,490   267,339  
    Raw materials 218,480   213,098  
  Total inventories 671,323   647,520  
     
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,331   214,443  
Total current assets 1,997,217   2,297,164  
     
Property and equipment, at cost:    
  Land 84,036   77,006  
  Buildings and improvements 752,194   719,387  
  Machinery and equipment 3,226,301   3,053,868  
  Construction in progress 283,024   290,593  
  Allowance for depreciation (2,888,004)  (2,846,208) 
  1,457,551   1,294,646  
     
Right of use assets 124,878   126,829  
Deferred income taxes 135,752   137,394  
Goodwill 250,580   201,416  
Other intangible assets, net 86,895   72,333  
Other assets 99,828   110,141  
     Total assets$4,152,701  $4,239,923  
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)   
(Unaudited - In thousands)    
     
 June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 
     
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
  Trade accounts payable$198,527  $191,002  
  Payroll and related expenses 152,423   161,940  
  Lease liabilities 27,502   26,485  
  Other accrued expenses 241,961   239,350  
  Income taxes 49,546   73,098  
Total current liabilities 669,959   691,875  
     
Long-term debt less current portion 820,622   818,188  
U.S. transition tax payable -   47,027  
Deferred income taxes 108,886   95,776  
Long-term lease liabilities 98,907   102,830  
Other liabilities 85,306   87,918  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 187,575   195,503  
Total liabilities 1,971,255   2,039,117  
     
Equity:    
Vishay stockholders' equity    
  Common stock 13,358   13,319  
  Class B convertible common stock 1,210   1,210  
  Capital in excess of par value 1,296,721   1,291,499  
  Retained earnings 1,068,351   1,041,372  
  Treasury stock (at cost) (186,816)  (161,656) 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,969)  10,337  
  Total Vishay stockholders' equity 2,175,855   2,196,081  
Noncontrolling interests 5,591   4,725  
Total equity 2,181,446   2,200,806  
Total liabilities and equity$4,152,701  $4,239,923  
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.    
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows    
(Unaudited - In thousands)  
 Six fiscal months ended 
 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 
Operating activities    
Net earnings$55,323  $207,604  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:    
      Depreciation and amortization 101,677   87,694  
      Gain on disposal of property and equipment (1,091)  (495) 
      Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 19,051   18,023  
      Stock compensation expense 9,293   6,082  
      Change in U.S. transition tax liability (37,622)  (27,670) 
      Change in repatriation tax liability (15,000)  -  
      Deferred income taxes 5,589   16,166  
      Other (632)  (811) 
      Changes in operating assets and liabilities (81,107)  (69,461) 
Net cash provided by operating activities 55,481   237,132  
     
Investing activities    
Purchase of property and equipment (115,648)  (117,250) 
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,265   1,013  
Purchase and deposits for businesses, net of cash acquired (200,185)  (5,003) 
Purchase of short-term investments (59,638)  (41) 
Maturity of short-term investments 80,110   293,282  
Other investing activities (1,220)  (892) 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (295,316)  171,109  
     
Financing activities    
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility -   143,000  
Debt issuance costs -   (6,120) 
Dividends paid to common stockholders (25,033)  (25,538) 
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,419)  (2,419) 
Repurchase of common stock held in treasury (25,160)  (40,399) 
Distributions to noncontrolling interests -   (867) 
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (4,058)  (3,653) 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (56,670)  64,004  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,483)  6,350  
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (299,988)  478,595  
     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 972,719   610,825  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$672,731  $1,089,420  
     


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of Free Cash          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended 
 June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 
Net cash provided by operating activities$(24,730) $80,211  $107,239  $55,481  $237,132  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 514   751   687   1,265   1,013  
Less: Capital expenditures (62,564)  (53,084)  (71,676)  (115,648)  (117,250) 
Free cash$(86,780) $27,878  $36,250  $(58,902) $120,895  
           



VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.          
Reconciliation of EBITDA          
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
 Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended 
 June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 
           
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders$23,533  $30,924  $95,038  $54,457  $206,819  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 347   519   377   866   785  
Net earnings$23,880  $31,443  $95,415  $55,323  $207,604  
           
Interest expense$6,657  $6,496  $6,404  $13,153  $11,524  
Interest income (6,663)  (9,053)  (6,292)  (15,716)  (12,236) 
Income taxes 12,391   12,819   38,054   25,210   82,642  
Depreciation and amortization 52,150   49,527   44,393   101,677   87,694  
EBITDA$88,415  $91,232  $177,974  $179,647  $377,228  
           
           
EBITDA margin** 11.9%  12.2%  19.9%  12.1%  21.4% 
           
** EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues          
           