Discover the XG (GameX) Listing on XT

GameX is an efficient decentralized gaming ecosystem platform designed to provide a cross-chain gaming entertainment experience for players worldwide. To optimize user experience, GameX plans to deploy tens of thousands of interactive nodes globally, inviting miners with professional equipment to join as interactive nodes. These nodes will receive GameX's governance token, $XG, as a reward based on the network bandwidth they provide. With a focus on community-driven development, GameX aims to revolutionize the way players interact and transact within the gaming world.

The listing of XG on XT Exchange opens new opportunities for both GameX and its users. By joining the XT exchange, GameX gains access to a broad audience of traders and gaming enthusiasts, enhancing liquidity and fostering community growth. This collaboration signifies a step forward in the integration of gaming and blockchain technology, offering a seamless and decentralized experience for gamers.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, shared his enthusiasm about the listing: "We are thrilled to welcome GameX to our platform. The innovative approach of GameX in the gaming industry aligns perfectly with our mission to support cutting-edge projects. We believe this listing will bring significant value to our users and the gaming community."

Website: https://www.gamesx.io/

Blockchain Browser: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0x3A0604F9a340c0485303b58b489e23d614197FFB#balances

Whitepaper Link: https://docsend.com/view/i75f8gberrc8idup

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

