Lofty Acquires Real Estate CRM Solution Firepoint

PHOENIX, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator Lofty today announced it has acquired Firepoint, a real estate CRM solution designed by top team leaders and agents. As the company’s strategy shifted and plans were made to refocus development efforts in other areas, Firepoint CEO Dave Crumby sought a top industry partner to help transition his customers to a new platform. Specifically, an innovative end-to-end platform, purpose built for today’s real estate professionals. Heralded for its intuitive interface and robust features powered by AI, Lofty was the only choice. In addition, Dave was committed to ensuring continuity for his team of agents during this transition and minimizing the friction often associated with new tech adoption. With a strategic plan in place, Lofty’s experienced customer success team will offer the support, training, and resources needed to help agents get up and running on the platform quickly. To learn more about Lofty, visit HERE.



“Our customers have always been our number one priority and as we close the chapter on Firepoint, we are confident the capable and dedicated team at Lofty will take good care of our agents,” said Dave Crumbly, CEO, Firepoint. “We are grateful to the team for generously welcoming our agents into the Lofty family and keeping their needs top of mind.”

Like Lofty, Firepoint offers an end-to-end platform – from CRM to IDX and marketing automations – designed to increase agent productivity, boost conversion rates and grow the business. As a result of today’s announcement, Firepoint agents will immediately transition to Lofty at no additional cost to them, and benefit from access to an award-winning AI-powered platform designed to support the entire real estate process, from search to settlement. With innovative new features and enhancements unveiled regularly, agents can rest assured knowing their business is in good hands as they rely on Lofty to identify, nurture and convert leads quickly. To ensure minimal disruption to agents, Lofty’s dedicated customer success team will provide comprehensive support – from onboarding to hands-on training to an easy to access library of helpful resources – and serve as a true partner to Firepoint’s valued agents from day one.

“We happily welcome Firepoint customers to our community and look forward to sharing the value of our platform to even more agents across the nation,” said Joe Chen, CEO, Lofty. “From our inception, we have been committed to both innovative technology and serving the needs of real estate professionals. Relying on our platform, today’s hard-working agents are empowered to more easily overcome market challenges and effectively grow their business. Our team is committed to supporting Firepoint agents in their transition to Lofty, steadfast in our belief that when applied, technology is cornerstone to a long, successful career in real estate.”

Get to Know Lofty

Lofty Wins 5 th Consecutive HW Tech 100 – News HERE

Consecutive HW Tech 100 – News HERE Lofty Supports Epique Realty National Expansion Plans – Case Study HERE

Lofty Unveils Lofty Assistant at Inman Connect – Inman coverage HERE



To learn more about how Lofty can help you meet your business growth goals, visit www.lofty.com.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty operates as a US subsidiary of Moatable, Inc. (OTCPK: MTBLY). For more information, visit lofty.com.