Fortress Financial Group Founder Dan Langworthy Releases “Retire and Thrive”

ROCHESTER, Minn., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Financial Group, a Rochester, MN based advisory firm specializing in helping clients prepare and navigate retirement, today announced the release of "Retire and Thrive,” a new book by Fortress Financial Group Founder Dan Langworthy. The insightful guide, written in an accessible and engaging format, is designed to help individuals plan for a successful and fulfilling retirement, going beyond mere financial security to embrace a holistic approach to post-retirement life.

Dan Langworthy, a financial advisor with over 35 years of experience, wrote the book to empower individuals with the knowledge and strategies to secure a prosperous and fulfilling retirement. “Retire and Thrive” is a culmination of decades of financial expertise and a deep commitment to helping people achieve their dream retirements while considering the emotional aspects of retirement.

“Retirement is a significant life transition that requires careful planning and a positive mindset,” says Langworthy. “In “Retire and Thrive,” I aim to demystify the process and provide readers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and enjoy a thriving retirement.”

“Retire and Thrive” is available on Amazon for $9.99. It is also available in hardback, Kindle, and audiobook formats.

Dan Langworthy, CIMA®, CPWA®, is the Founder of Fortress Financial Group and a Senior Financial Advisor with over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. An author and frequent speaker, Langworthy is a highly sought after expert often interviewed about market trends and predictions, personal finance management, investment strategies, retirement, tax, estate and insurance planning and impact of global events on personal finance.

Langworthy’s dedication to his profession is reflected in his commitment to continuous learning and professional excellence. As a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) and Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®), he brings a high level of expertise and a deep understanding of investment management and wealth planning. These certifications, awarded by the Investments & Wealth Institute, highlight his proficiency in handling the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals and families.

About Fortress Financial Group

Fortress Financial Group is a financial services firm offering wealth management, retirement planning, investment advisory, and tax planning services. With a focus on personalized service and expert advice, Fortress Financial Group is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals and secure their future. For more information, visit https://fortressfg.net/.

