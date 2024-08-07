Sex Toys Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Robustly Demand for Sexual Wellness is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sex Toys - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sex Toys is estimated at US$48.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$82.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the sex toys market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, changing societal attitudes, and an increasing focus on sexual health and wellness. As technology continues to advance, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of high-tech, user-friendly products that cater to an increasingly tech-savvy consumer base looking for personalized experiences.



Additionally, educational efforts by sexual health advocates and more open discussions around sex and intimacy are encouraging individuals to explore their sexuality in new ways. Consumer behavior has also shifted, with an increasing number of people prioritizing personal well-being, which extends into their sexual lives. This convergence of technology, education, and consumer health consciousness continues to propel market expansion and diversification, promising sustained growth in the years to come.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $48.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Overcoming Stigma Surrounding Sexual Wellness Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Sex Toys Market

Robustly Growing Demand for Sexual Wellness Products is a Harbinger of Good Times to Come for the Sex Toys Market: Global Market for Sexual Wellness (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Sex Toys: Definition, Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Positive Changes in Customer Attitudes benefits Sexual Wellness Products Including Sex Toys

Growing Population Drives Increased Use of Sex Toys

A Sexually Liberated Population Bodes Well for the Sex Toys Market

Rising Acceptance of Sex Toys as Appropriate Wedding Presents Opens a New Avenue for Sales Growth

Acceptance of the Growing LGBTQ Community Drives Demand for Sex Toys

Connected Sex Toys Rise in Prominence

Steadily Growing Popularity of Male-centric Sex Toys to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer Behavior Sustain Online Sales of Sex Toys

Development of Technologically Sophisticated Sex Toys and Continuous Innovation Bodes Well for Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc.

Bijoux Indiscrets SL

California Exotic Novelties, LLC

Dame Products, LLC

Doc Johnson Enterprises

JE JOUE

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Happy Birds Inc Pvt Ltd. (Imbesharam)

Hytto Ltd. (Lovense)

Jimmyjane

LELO AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

House of Pleasures

Kaamastra

New York Toy Collective

