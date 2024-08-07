TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises Over $62,000 at 8th Lawn Bowling Fundraiser

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(30 non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union, raised over $62,000 at a recent lawn bowling fundraising event with proceeds to benefit students with costs of higher education and community non-profit partners.



The eighth TopLine Credit Union Foundation charitable event took place at Brookview Golf Course and Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley, Minnesota on Thursday, July 18th, a beautiful warm and sunny day, with over 150 attendees and 41 sponsoring organizations from across the nation came together to enjoy lawn bowling, networking, live auction, silent auction and raffles, all to benefit a great cause – proceeds will be used to award scholarships, support community outreach activities, and contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. Check out the video to see all the fun!

Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2014, the foundation has awarded over $138,500 to recipients pursuing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. Additionally, the foundation supported a variety of community give-back efforts, and in 2023 the foundation contributed nearly $60,000 to our communities. The foundation’s annual report contains all benefactors.

"On behalf of TopLine Credit Union Foundation, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our generous sponsors and dedicated participants, we couldn’t have done it without their spirit of giving and commitment to supporting the needs in our communities,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “Their invaluable support at our fundraising event will enable us to award scholarships and bolster our community outreach efforts. Together, embracing our credit union values of “people helping people,” we are making a lasting impact.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41ef62f9-048a-4f36-8bd7-1fd300a358d6