Projectmates to Enhance Transparency and Efficiency for Beaufort County Projects

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projectmates, part of Hexagon and the leader in construction program management software designed specifically for Owners, today announced that Beaufort County, South Carolina, has selected Projectmates to manage its capital improvement program.

Beaufort County will replace its current, isolated systems with Projectmates’ all-in-one platform. This will provide comprehensive project management capabilities, from project initiation to completion. The software offers real-time reporting and analytics, delivering unprecedented visibility into the county’s capital improvement program and enhancing project and budget transparency.

"Projectmates has a proven track record of success in helping local governments streamline their capital improvement programs," said Varsha Bhave, founder and CTO of Projectmates and its parent company Systemates, Inc. "City and county governments today demand more than just software; they require a strategic partner deeply rooted in the intricacies of public sector construction. Projectmates is that partner. By leveraging our platform, Beaufort County joins a growing community of forward-thinking organizations that are transforming their project management processes. With a deep understanding of public sector challenges and a commitment to delivering exceptional results, Projectmates is the ideal partner for local governments seeking to optimize their construction initiatives."

The Projectmates team is working closely with Beaufort County officials to implement the new software solution, ensuring all stakeholders are prepared for success with clear audit trails, custom role-based permissions, and document version control.

By selecting Projectmates, Beaufort County aims to modernize its approach to managing capital projects, leveraging technology to improve efficiency and transparency in its construction initiatives. As Beaufort County's needs evolve, Projectmates' scalable platform can adapt to support the county's long-term growth and development.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

###

Attachments