Stingray Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today.



Each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

For Against Number % Number % Claudine Blondin 162,737,120 99.98% 30,004 0.02% Karinne Bouchard 162,738,318 99.98% 28,806 0.02% Eric Boyko 162,538,609 99.86% 228,515 0.14% Mélanie Dunn 162,737,120 99.98% 30,004 0.02% Ian Lurie 162,763,488 99.99% 3,636 0.01% Mark Pathy 162,735,992 99.98% 31,132 0.02% Gary S. Rich 162,734,214 99.98% 32,910 0.02% François-Charles Sirois 162,011,814 99.54% 755,310 0.46% Robert G. Steele 162,764,524 99.99% 2,600 0.01% Pascal Tremblay 162,737,120 99.98% 30,004 0.02%



