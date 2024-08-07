red violet Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“We are pleased to deliver a very strong quarter, achieving new highs across all key metrics driven by broad-based demand for our solutions,” stated Derek Dubner, red violet’s CEO. “Our second quarter results reflect the ongoing success of the strategic initiatives implemented over the past eighteen months. This marks the strongest first half results in our history, and we remain confident in our ability to sustain this momentum and continue driving accelerated growth in the quarters ahead.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Total revenue increased 30% to $19.1 million.

Gross profit increased 41% to $13.3 million. Gross margin increased to 70% from 64%.

Adjusted gross profit increased 36% to $15.6 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 82% from 78%.

Net income increased 90% to $2.6 million, which resulted in earnings of $0.19 per basic and diluted share. Net income margin increased to 14% from 9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 47% to $6.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 36% from 32%.

Adjusted net income increased 33% to $3.9 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings of $0.28 per basic and diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 61% to $5.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $30.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Added 236 customers to IDI™ during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 8,477 customers.

Added 27,237 users to FOREWARN ® during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 263,876 users. Over 490 REALTOR ® Associations throughout the U.S. are now contracted to use FOREWARN.

during the second quarter, ending the quarter with 263,876 users. Over 490 REALTOR Associations throughout the U.S. are now contracted to use FOREWARN. Purchased 15,804 shares of the Company’s common stock during the second quarter at an average price of $18.61 per share pursuant to the Company’s $15.0 million Stock Repurchase Program, as amended, that was initially authorized on May 2, 2022. Total shares purchased during the first half of 2024 was 292,744 shares at an average price of $19.81 per share. The Company has $4.6 million remaining under the Stock Repurchase Program.



Conference Call

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether we will be able to sustain our 2024 momentum and continue driving accelerated growth in the quarters ahead. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 7, 2024, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RED VIOLET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,943 $ 32,032 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $196 and $159 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 7,963 7,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,483 1,113 Total current assets 40,389 40,280 Property and equipment, net 598 592 Intangible assets, net 35,487 34,403 Goodwill 5,227 5,227 Right-of-use assets 2,185 2,457 Deferred tax assets 8,433 9,514 Other noncurrent assets 1,133 517 Total assets $ 93,452 $ 92,990 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,969 $ 1,631 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 594 1,989 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 529 569 Deferred revenue 597 690 Total current liabilities 3,689 4,879 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,765 1,999 Total liabilities 5,454 6,878 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock—$0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock—$0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 13,744,189 and 13,980,274 shares issued, and 13,731,385 and 13,970,846 shares outstanding, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 14 14 Treasury stock, at cost, 12,804 and 9,428 shares as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (236 ) (188 ) Additional paid-in capital 91,672 94,159 Accumulated deficit (3,452 ) (7,873 ) Total shareholders' equity 87,998 86,112 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 93,452 $ 92,990





RED VIOLET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 19,056 $ 14,680 $ 36,567 $ 29,306 Costs and expenses(1): Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,455 3,240 7,211 6,419 Sales and marketing expenses 4,406 3,078 8,118 6,967 General and administrative expenses 5,750 5,075 11,540 10,316 Depreciation and amortization 2,377 2,054 4,647 3,970 Total costs and expenses 15,988 13,447 31,516 27,672 Income from operations 3,068 1,233 5,051 1,634 Interest income, net 314 315 679 601 Income before income taxes 3,382 1,548 5,730 2,235 Income tax expense 745 160 1,309 131 Net income $ 2,637 $ 1,388 $ 4,421 $ 2,104 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,780,074 13,961,862 13,888,569 13,979,411 Diluted 14,051,466 14,172,024 14,129,262 14,180,614 (1) Share-based compensation expense in each category: Sales and marketing expenses $ 158 $ 125 $ 296 $ 232 General and administrative expenses 1,235 1,180 2,499 2,457 Total $ 1,393 $ 1,305 $ 2,795 $ 2,689





RED VIOLET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,421 $ 2,104 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,647 3,970 Share-based compensation expense 2,795 2,689 Write-off of long-lived assets - 3 Provision for bad debts 224 789 Noncash lease expenses 272 293 Deferred income tax expense 1,081 124 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,052 ) (1,810 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (370 ) (554 ) Other noncurrent assets (616 ) (164 ) Accounts payable 338 (535 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,351 ) (1,451 ) Deferred revenue (93 ) (43 ) Operating lease liabilities (274 ) (337 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,022 5,078 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (117 ) (51 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (4,738 ) (4,509 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,855 ) (4,560 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (403 ) (50 ) Repurchases of common stock (5,853 ) (910 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,256 ) (960 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,089 ) $ (442 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,032 31,810 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,943 $ 31,368 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ 439 $ 22 Share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets $ 882 $ 872 Retirement of treasury stock $ 6,164 $ 938

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure equal to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure based on GAAP, excluding interest income, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets and others. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding share-based compensation expense, and amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

The following is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,637 $ 1,388 $ 4,421 $ 2,104 Interest income, net (314 ) (315 ) (679 ) (601 ) Income tax expense 745 160 1,309 131 Depreciation and amortization 2,377 2,054 4,647 3,970 Share-based compensation expense 1,393 1,305 2,795 2,689 Litigation costs (27 ) 45 - 48 Write-off of long-lived assets and others - - 7 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,811 $ 4,637 $ 12,500 $ 8,343 Revenue $ 19,056 $ 14,680 $ 36,567 $ 29,306 Net income margin 14 % 9 % 12 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 32 % 34 % 28 %

The following is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,637 $ 1,388 $ 4,421 $ 2,104 Share-based compensation expense 1,393 1,305 2,795 2,689 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets 286 235 561 457 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (425 ) - (733 ) - Adjusted net income $ 3,891 $ 2,928 $ 7,044 $ 5,250 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.15 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.51 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.50 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,780,074 13,961,862 13,888,569 13,979,411 Diluted 14,051,466 14,172,024 14,129,262 14,180,614





(1) The tax effect of adjustments is calculated using the expected federal and state statutory tax rate. The expected federal and state income tax rate was approximately 25.75% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. There was no tax effect of such adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, as a full valuation allowance was provided for the net deferred tax assets.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 19,056 $ 14,680 $ 36,567 $ 29,306 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (3,455 ) (3,240 ) (7,211 ) (6,419 ) Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets (2,322 ) (1,995 ) (4,536 ) (3,853 ) Gross profit 13,279 9,445 24,820 19,034 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,322 1,995 4,536 3,853 Adjusted gross profit $ 15,601 $ 11,440 $ 29,356 $ 22,887 Gross margin 70 % 64 % 68 % 65 % Adjusted gross margin 82 % 78 % 80 % 78 %

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to FCF:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,717 $ 3,547 $ 10,022 $ 5,078 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (52 ) (7 ) (117 ) (51 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (2,411 ) (2,236 ) (4,738 ) (4,509 ) Free cash flow $ 3,254 $ 1,304 $ 5,167 $ 518

In order to assist readers of our consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the impact of other non-recurring items, providing useful comparisons versus prior periods or forecasts. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We believe adjusted net income provides additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, excluding share-based compensation expense, and amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and including the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Our adjusted gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business’s current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. Our adjusted gross profit is calculated by using revenue, less cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization). We believe adjusted gross profit provides useful information to our investors by eliminating the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization, and specifically the amortization of software developed for internal use, providing a baseline of our core operating results that allow for analyzing trends in our underlying business consistently over multiple periods. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We believe FCF is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. FCF is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate the business’s operating performance and trends over time. FCF is calculated by using net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, FCF is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS

The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. These supplemental metrics are not necessarily derived from any underlying financial statement amounts. We believe these supplemental metrics help investors understand trends within our business and evaluate the performance of such trends quickly and effectively. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company's historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company's filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company's most recent earnings release.

We intend to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or changes, and such changes could be material.

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Customer metrics IDI – billable customers(1) 6,873 7,021 7,256 7,497 7,769 7,875 8,241 8,477 FOREWARN – users(2) 110,051 116,960 131,348 146,537 168,356 185,380 236,639 263,876 Revenue metrics Contractual revenue %(3) 68 % 77 % 75 % 79 % 79 % 82 % 78 % 74 % Gross revenue retention %(4) 94 % 95 % 94 % 94 % 94 % 92 % 93 % 94 % Other metrics Employees – sales and marketing 64 68 61 63 65 71 76 86 Employees – support 10 10 10 9 9 9 10 10 Employees – infrastructure 25 28 27 26 27 27 29 27 Employees – engineering 52 54 47 47 47 51 51 56 Employees – administration 26 27 25 25 25 25 25 25



