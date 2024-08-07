AGS Unveils its Latest Table Innovation Bonus Spin Xtreme for Poker Rooms and an Exciting New Lineup of Slot Games at OIGA 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or “the Company”), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced it will showcase its new mechanical stepper, innovative slot games, award-winning table progressives, and more at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (“OIGA”) trade show on August 13 – 14.







Here are the top products to see at OIGA in Booth 732:

An award-winning progressive platform for poker rooms: AGS continues to innovate on its proven table game progressive side bet systems and will showcase its latest innovation, Bonus Spin™ Xtreme for poker rooms. With an embedded table display, AGS premieres a side bet option that is sure to add incremental revenue to any poker room. In addition, don’t miss AGS’ highly reliable, easy-to-install single-deck specialty shuffler Pax S ® and its poker shuffler Dex S ® .

AGS continues to innovate on its proven table game progressive side bet systems and will showcase its latest innovation, Bonus Spin™ Xtreme for poker rooms. With an embedded table display, AGS premieres a side bet option that is sure to add incremental revenue to any poker room. In addition, don’t miss AGS’ highly reliable, easy-to-install single-deck specialty shuffler Pax S and its poker shuffler Dex S . Never-before-seen premium slot games: OIGA attendees will have a first look at AGS’ farm-themed, three-pot metamorphic game, Moo Cluck Oink™, on its Spectra UR43 Premium™ cabinet.

OIGA attendees will have a first look at AGS’ farm-themed, three-pot metamorphic game, Moo Cluck Oink™, on its Spectra UR43 Premium™ cabinet. There’s always more Spectra™ core: AGS displays its deep portfolio of games on its award-winning upright cabinet, Spectra UR43™ and Spectra UR49™, including recent Eilers-Krejcik Gaming Reports ‘Top 50 Indexing New Games – Core, Video,’ Money Charge Ying Da™.

AGS displays its deep portfolio of games on its award-winning upright cabinet, Spectra UR43™ and Spectra UR49™, including recent Eilers-Krejcik Gaming Reports ‘Top 50 Indexing New Games – Core, Video,’ Money Charge Ying Da™. A timeless classic meets modern innovation called Revel™: First debuting at IGA earlier this year, AGS shows its three-reel mechanical stepper and three new games: Triple Treasure™, Liberty Diamond™, and Flaming Reels™.

AGS’ roots are firmly planted in Oklahoma

AGS was born in Oklahoma and started by supplying class II slot games to the state’s tribal gaming markets. Today, AGS continues to have strong ties to the community. Oklahoma is home to the Company’s primary manufacturing hub, where it assembles and delivers high-performing slot products to class II and class III customers across North America.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications

Ndavis@PlayAGS.com

AGS Investor Contact:

Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations

Investors@PlayAGS.com

©2024 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f7cfde3-3527-4ace-b696-0167df007c11