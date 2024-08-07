Fiverr Releases its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report , detailing the actions taken in 2023 to ensure a more sustainable future and introducing new goals that are aligned with Fiverr’s key pillars and overall mission. Fiverr’s efforts around sustainability are an extension of the company’s core values and its culture of empowerment. Additionally, the company has aligned itself with six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals towards which its actions and initiatives can have the greatest impact: Quality Education; Affordable and Clean Energy; Gender Equality; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Reduced Inequalities; and Climate Action.



“I am pleased with the progress that Fiverr has made over the last three years as we have laid out our ESG goals,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “In a dynamic and ever-changing world, with evolving challenges, it is important that Fiverr continues to demonstrate its commitment to the global community, through these impact-driven initiatives that take us a step closer to greater equity. Our ESG goals are at the heart of how we think about business, about creating opportunity globally and doing what we can to ensure a greener, cleaner world for everyone.”

Highlights from the report include:

ESG Goals

We created a detailed roadmap of ESG Goals that are aligned with our key pillars and integrate with our overall mission in the following fields:

Leveraging Fiverr's resources and platform to generate meaningful social impact.

Creating a more empowered and engaged workforce at Fiverr.

Committing to being carbon-neutral across our business operations by 2030.



Creating Fair Economic and Social Opportunities:

We celebrated the second International Freelancer Day in October to honor and celebrate freelancers across the globe.

We introduced the Freelance Community Impact Grant Program, where we collaborated with five esteemed nonprofit and community-based organizations.

We launched a Social Impact Hub to have a dedicated space to discover how we’re empowering our community.

to have a dedicated space to discover how we’re empowering our community. We hosted over 186 global community events, where over 23K community members attended.

We hosted various events for the Heritage Month celebrations, where we honor diversity.

We continued with our programs for underrepresented entrepreneurs where we provided them with tools as well as grants totaling more than $350K - Future Collective Program, Ideatorr, Female Founder Competition and we also continued with our Digital Workforce Development Initiatives, such as - Fiverr Empower and Fiverr for All.

Through our philanthropic foundation, Colors, we partnered with over 50 organizations and donated over $900K to global nonprofit organizations.



Marketplace Integrity and Ethics :

We introduced a new seller verification process intended to keep Fiverr as a safe place for our community.

We held our second Cyber and Privacy Training Week to help take members of our team’s understanding of cyber security and privacy to a higher level.

Empowering Our People :

Reflective of our commitment to our employees, we achieved through our employee engagement survey an 84% favorable rating from our workforce on topics ranging from alignment with leadership to enablement and professional development.

We continue to promote gender diversity with 51% of our global team and 50% of our senior management identifying as females.

We administered tailored management programs for 92 front line managers tailored to the managers' population needs.

We remain committed to enhancing workforce diversity as 38% of our U.S. employees identified as diverse in 2023, up from 33% the previous year.

Climate Change :

Starting January 2024, 50% of electricity usage at our headquarters is provided from renewable energy sources.

Our overall emissions for 2023 in scope 1 & 2 decreased by 22% compared to 2022 and by 36% from 2020.

We took further steps to reduce our waste, and had recycling programs for electronic waste, batteries, paper and bottles.



Please find the full report here for more details about these and other initiatives .

