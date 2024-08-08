Acronis and Sentry Computing #TeamUp with the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, and Sentry Computing, are happy to share the latest Acronis #TeamUp partnership with the Seattle Mariners. Sentry Computing, renowned for offering clients a complete suite of systems, strategy, and support, will leverage Acronis’ industry leading security and backup solutions to fortify the Mariners data and endpoints to defend against cyber threats.



With a focus on technical services and solutions, Sentry Computing will be a Managed Service Provider (MSP) to the Seattle Mariners. As a result of this partnership, they will now arm the Mariners internal data and systems with Acronis’ Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution to streamline endpoint protection, backup and disaster recovery, and management through one integrated and automated platform.

“In today’s landscape of complex cyberthreats, securing our data and technology is of the utmost importance, and that’s why we are proud to announce this partnership with Acronis and Sentry Computing,” said Doug Peycke, Sr. Director IT Infrastructure & Security at the Seattle Mariners. “By implementing Acronis technology, paired with Sentry Computing’s management of our internal IT infrastructure, we feel confident that we have the right backup protections in place to keep our organization safe and secure.”

In a continued effort to bolster cyber protection in professional sports, Acronis is reshaping the way the athletic industry proactively defends itself against cyberthreats like malware, ransomware, and more. With the help of Sentry Computing, the Seattle Mariners will be better positioned to secure their data, reduce expenses and increase efficiency, while providing round the clock protection.

“As we enter into this partnership with the Seattle Mariners, we are honored that they have chosen Acronis as one of their cyber protection partners,” said Pat Hurley, RVP Americas at Acronis. “By employing our technology together with Sentry Computing’s exceptional managed services, the organization can rest assured that their most important asset off the field is in a more protected state.”

“With a shared commitment of providing our clients the best possible security and data protection, we are happy to announce this partnership with Acronis in our official position as an MSP for the Seattle Mariners,” said Tait Covert, President of Sentry Computing. “Our expertise in delivering first class managed services seamlessly aligns with Acronis's commitment to integrated cyber protection. We look forward to all that we are able to achieve as a result of this partnership.”

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams. To learn more about Acronis’ #TeamUp Program, please visit acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports.

About Sentry Computing

Sentry Computing is an IT Services and Cybersecurity (MSP/MSSP) provider based in Seattle, WA. Sentry helps businesses nationwide achieve their goals by offering customized, cost-effective, and reliable IT solutions and support. Sentry offers guidance around cloud computing, network security, data backup, business process automation, hardware maintenance and procurement, with the expertise and experience to deliver the best results. With Sentry Computing, you can focus on your core business activities, while taking care of organizational IT needs. Sentry is more than just an IT vendor, they are an IT partner.

Sentry is here to help your business: www.sentrycomputing.com

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity , data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com .

Acronis Press Contact:

Cassandra Faro, Corporate Communications Manager, Americas

Cassandra.Faro@acronis.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d3dc187-59d6-4fbb-ae65-04f20bee790e