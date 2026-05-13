Acronis Introduces Cyber Frame, Addressing Service Provider Demand for Profitable, Reliable, and Protected IaaS

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, today announced the launch of Acronis Cyber Frame, a new hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform purpose-built for service providers.

Designed specifically for managed service providers (MSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), hosting providers, and telcos, Acronis Cyber Frame enables partners to deliver, protect, manage, and automate build, deliver, and monetize infrastructure services on their own terms by combining virtual machines, networking, and storage with Acronis’ natively integrated cyber protection, management, and automation. This approach helps improve business outcomes with more predictable pricing, stronger resale margins, and a better fit for regional, sovereign, and legacy virtualization replacement opportunities.





At a time of disruption in legacy virtualization, increasing hyperscaler cost pressures, and rising demand for regional and sovereign cloud solutions, Acronis Cyber Frame gives service providers a new path to regain control of their infrastructure strategy and margins.

“Service providers are rethinking their infrastructure strategies in response to major market shifts and need infrastructure that fits their business,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Acronis Cyber Frame brings infrastructure, protection, and management together in a single, natively integrated platform, helping partners simplify complexity and achieve stronger margins from their infrastructure services.”

Deliver IaaS on Your Terms

Acronis Cyber Frame offers a flexible deployment model that allows partners to choose how they build and scale their infrastructure business:

Acronis Cyber Frame Cloud : A fully hosted option that enables rapid time to market with no upfront infrastructure investment

: A fully hosted option that enables rapid time to market with no upfront infrastructure investment Acronis Cyber Frame Local: A partner-hosted deployment model providing full control over infrastructure, economics, performance, and data location

This flexibility allows service providers to launch quickly, expand strategically, and adapt to customer requirements around data sovereignty and compliance.

Protected by Default

Unlike traditional infrastructure platforms that require separate tools for protection and management, Acronis Cyber Frame is protected by default. Every workload deployed on Cyber Frame includes built-in backup and disaster recovery, security and threat protection, and remote monitoring and management (RMM). By integrating these capabilities natively, Cyber Frame reduces operational complexity, eliminates tool sprawl, and enables partners to deliver secure infrastructure services from day one.

Purpose-Built for Service Provider Success

Acronis Cyber Frame is designed from the ground up for service providers, with capabilities tailored to their business models. This includes native multitenancy and tenant isolation, customer self-service and white-label delivery, seamless integration with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, and operational tooling aligned with service provider workflows. This purpose-built approach allows partners to package differentiated services, streamline operations, and deliver a more consistent and efficient customer experience.

“Acronis Cyber Frame represents a major step forward in secure, resilient infrastructure. By combining virtual machines, networking, storage, cyber protection, disaster recovery, and RMM into a single AI-powered platform, it gives clients enterprise-grade cyber resilience with far less complexity," said Scott Harrison, Cybersecurity Solution Specialist at Grey Matter. "Instead of stitching together multiple tools, organizations can operate from one natively integrated platform designed for security, efficiency, and scalability from day one. For our clients, this is more than infrastructure modernization, it’s a smarter, more cost-effective operational model built for the future.”

Open Foundation, Stronger Business Outcomes

Built on optimized OpenStack and KVM technologies and developed in collaboration with Virtuozzo, Acronis Cyber Frame avoids proprietary hypervisor lock-in while delivering a modern, scalable infrastructure foundation. With more predictable pricing and improved cost control, Cyber Frame enables service providers to pursue legacy virtualization replacement opportunities, repatriate workloads from hyperscalers, deliver regional and sovereign cloud services, and increase resale margins and long-term profitability.

Acronis Cyber Frame is now generally available globally.

To learn more, visit the announcement blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-cyber-frame-is-now-generally-available-deliver-iaas-on-your-own-terms/

For more information about Acronis Cyber Frame, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/products/cloud/cyber-protect/cyber-frame/

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Julia Carfagno

Senior Global Communications Manager

Julia.Carfagno@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dfe00a6-5f9c-4761-a63e-daa24c010a4a