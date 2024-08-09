Aqua Gym Equipment (Climber, Cycle, Pull-Down) Market Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aqua Gym Equipment Market by Product (Aqua Climber, Aqua Cycle, Aqua Pull-Down), Distribution Channel (Online Platform, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aqua Gym Equipment Market grew from USD 484.11 million in 2023 to USD 519.26 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.74%, reaching USD 816.14 million by 2030.



This includes a diverse array of equipment, such as water weights, aqua bikes, treadmills, elliptical trainers, resistance tools, and flotation devices, which are utilized to enhance physical exercise in swimming pools or similar aquatic facilities. Rising health awareness and the growing popularity of water-based exercises among all age groups are driving the growth of the market.

The expansion of sports and physical rehabilitation programs is increasing the demand for aqua gym equipment. Increasing investments in sports, fitness, and wellness infrastructure by public and private entities is further creating a platform for market growth. High initial investment costs for high-quality and technologically advanced equipment hinder market growth.

The growing development of cost-effective manufacturing processes that make aqua gym equipment more affordable without compromising on quality is expected to create opportunities for market growth.



Regional Insights



The Asia Pacific region, comprising dynamic economies including China, Japan, and India, shows a growing interest in aqua gym equipment due to the increasing awareness regarding healthy living and fitness. In China, rapid urbanization and an increase in disposable income have made access to swimming pools and aquatic fitness centers more commonplace, thereby raising the demand for such equipment. In the Americas, the United States and Canada are the primary markets for aqua gym equipment.

The U.S., in particular, has a well-established aqua fitness industry, with many gyms and recreational centers incorporating water-based workout sessions into their schedules. In both countries, there exists a strong culture of fitness and wellness, and aquatic exercises are popular among varied age groups, including baby boomers, who find the water environment gentle for fitness routines.

The EMEA region, which encompasses European Union countries, the Middle East, and Africa, shows varying degrees of market maturity and potential for aqua gym equipment. The EU countries have a relatively higher adoption due to established infrastructure, awareness, and higher spending capability. In contrast, the Middle East is quickly recognizing the health benefits of water workouts, which align with the region's luxury lifestyle, whereas Africa represents an untapped market with latent potential, especially in its urban centers.



Recent Developments

Nike Is Now Selling Strength Gym Equipment



Nike, Inc. has made a significant foray into the world of fitness with the introduction of Nike Strength, a specialized subsidiary focused on home gym equipment designed to enhance the training of both amateur and professional athletes. This move represents a continuation of Nike's commitment to quality and performance, now extended to individuals seeking to maximize their athletic potential from the comfort of their homes.



New Parramatta Aquatic Centre rings in swim season



Grimshaw, Andrew Burges Architects, and McGregor Coxall developed a new Parramatta Aquatic Centre with an investment of USD 88.6 million. The 40,000 square meter facility contains a 50-meter, 10-lane heated outdoor pool, a 25-meter, 8-lane indoor pool, a learn-to-swim indoor pool, an indoor splash play area, as well as a fitness center, spa, sauna, steam room, cafe, and creche.



Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Introduces Aquatic Treadmill



Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Tamil Nadu, India, launched an aquatic treadmill to revolutionize how people approach aquatic therapy and fitness. This state-of-the-art equipment delivers a low-impact, high-intensity workout that is delicate on joints and muscles, making it an ideal prospect for individuals recovering from injuries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $519.26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $816.14 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Growing usage of aqua lift to assist differently-abled individuals

Distribution Channel: Growing availability of aqua gym equipment across online platforms due to its 24/7 services

Application: Increasing application of aqua gym equipment for cardiovascular training that improves heart and lung function

Market Drivers

Consumer interest towards living a healthy lifestyle

Growing number of wellness initiatives by governments

Rising awareness about the benefits of water sports and aerobics

Market Restraints

High cost of aqua gym equipments

Market Opportunities

Developments in aqua gym equipment

Social media awareness and introduction of new gyms

Market Challenges

Concerns related to the risk of aqua exercises

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product

Aqua Climber

Aqua Cycle

Aqua Pull-Down

Aqua Rower

Aqua Stepper

Aqua Strider

Elliptical Trainer Machine

Treadmill

Distribution Channel

Online Platform

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Application

Cardiovascular Training

Strength Training

