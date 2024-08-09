Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potpourri Market by Mixture (Dried Flower Petals, Essential Oils, Herbs), Sales Channel (Offline, Online) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Potpourri Market grew from USD 404.70 million in 2023 to USD 426.56 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.49%, reaching USD 588.38 million by 2030.
Often composed of dried petals, leaves, spices, and essential oils, potpourri's primary purpose is to create an ambient and pleasant aroma. It can be presented in open bowls or sachets for a more concentrated scent. Potpourri is not limited to its functional aspect of scenting an area but is also used in decorative elements at homes and offices, adding to the aesthetic appeal with its various colors and textures.
The growing awareness and popularity of wellness and aromatherapy have also bolstered the demand for natural fragrance solutions such as potpourri. Seasonal and cultural trends also influence potpourri sales, with specific scents being preferred during certain times of the year, contributing to fluctuating but significant demand.
However, the availability of low-quality potpourri products in the market is a significant challenge that manufacturers and end users face. Moreover, there is considerable scope for introducing a variety of fragrances and materials to cater to diverse consumer preferences. In addition, eco-friendly and attractive packaging solutions can attract more consumers and provide a competitive edge.
Regional Insights
The United States and Canada form the core of the Americas' consumer market, characterized by high disposable income levels and a strong emphasis on innovation. There has been a noticeable consumer shift towards sustainability, digital services, and health and wellness products in the United States, mirrored by recent patents in these areas. Canada shows similar trends with an added focus on clean energy and environmental sustainability, significantly driving the market of potpourri.
On the other hand, EMEA has a high environmental consciousness and a demand for quality goods, driving innovations in sustainable packaging, green technology, and digital services. Moreover, the potpourri market across the Asia Pacific region has been experiencing a noteworthy evolution, reflecting changing consumer preferences and the increasing importance placed on home ambiance. This market is diversified, from traditional, locally sourced products to more luxurious, imported blends.
Factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a heightened focus on mental well-being and stress reduction through aromatherapy have significantly shaped demand. The influence of social media and interior design trends has also contributed to a broader acceptance and desire for potpourri products among consumers seeking to enhance their living spaces.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$426.56 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$588.38 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Mixture: Utilization of dried flowers, herbs, and essential oils to create a harmonious and fragrant potpourri
- Sales Channel: Widening availability of potpourri through e-commerce and digital marketplaces
Market Drivers
- Rising demand for interior decoration and creating personalized living space
- Growing awareness and popularity of wellness and aromatherapy
- Expanding availability through online and e-commerce platforms
Market Restraints
- Widening the availability of low-quality potpourri products
Market Opportunities
- Availability of a variety of fragrances and materials to cater to diverse consumer preferences
- Innovations in eco-friendly and attractive packaging solutions
Market Challenges
- Shortages and increases in raw material prices for potpourri
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Key Company Profiles
- Andaluca
- Aromatics Canada Inc.
- Aromatique, Inc.
- AuraDecor
- Botanic Planet Canada Inc.
- Capri Blue
- Claire Burke
- Hem Corporation
- Hillhouse Naturals
- Hosley
- Jodhpuri Inc.
- Mangalam Agro
- Nature's Elements
- NEST Fragrances
- Oswal International
- POTPOURRI GROUP, INC.
- Pottery Barn by Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
- Rachel's Potpourri
- Scentations
- The WillowBrook Company
- Thymes, LLC
- Universal Brands USA
- VAC International
- Yankee Candle
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Mixture
- Dried Flower Petals
- Essential Oils
- Herbs
- Natural Fixatives
- Spices
Sales Channel
- Offline
- Online
Region
Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- California
- Florida
- Illinois
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Israel
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/743no
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment