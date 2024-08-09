Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potpourri Market by Mixture (Dried Flower Petals, Essential Oils, Herbs), Sales Channel (Offline, Online) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Potpourri Market grew from USD 404.70 million in 2023 to USD 426.56 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.49%, reaching USD 588.38 million by 2030.







Often composed of dried petals, leaves, spices, and essential oils, potpourri's primary purpose is to create an ambient and pleasant aroma. It can be presented in open bowls or sachets for a more concentrated scent. Potpourri is not limited to its functional aspect of scenting an area but is also used in decorative elements at homes and offices, adding to the aesthetic appeal with its various colors and textures.

The growing awareness and popularity of wellness and aromatherapy have also bolstered the demand for natural fragrance solutions such as potpourri. Seasonal and cultural trends also influence potpourri sales, with specific scents being preferred during certain times of the year, contributing to fluctuating but significant demand.

However, the availability of low-quality potpourri products in the market is a significant challenge that manufacturers and end users face. Moreover, there is considerable scope for introducing a variety of fragrances and materials to cater to diverse consumer preferences. In addition, eco-friendly and attractive packaging solutions can attract more consumers and provide a competitive edge.



Regional Insights



The United States and Canada form the core of the Americas' consumer market, characterized by high disposable income levels and a strong emphasis on innovation. There has been a noticeable consumer shift towards sustainability, digital services, and health and wellness products in the United States, mirrored by recent patents in these areas. Canada shows similar trends with an added focus on clean energy and environmental sustainability, significantly driving the market of potpourri.

On the other hand, EMEA has a high environmental consciousness and a demand for quality goods, driving innovations in sustainable packaging, green technology, and digital services. Moreover, the potpourri market across the Asia Pacific region has been experiencing a noteworthy evolution, reflecting changing consumer preferences and the increasing importance placed on home ambiance. This market is diversified, from traditional, locally sourced products to more luxurious, imported blends.

Factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a heightened focus on mental well-being and stress reduction through aromatherapy have significantly shaped demand. The influence of social media and interior design trends has also contributed to a broader acceptance and desire for potpourri products among consumers seeking to enhance their living spaces.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $426.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $588.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Mixture: Utilization of dried flowers, herbs, and essential oils to create a harmonious and fragrant potpourri

Sales Channel: Widening availability of potpourri through e-commerce and digital marketplaces

Market Drivers

Rising demand for interior decoration and creating personalized living space

Growing awareness and popularity of wellness and aromatherapy

Expanding availability through online and e-commerce platforms

Market Restraints

Widening the availability of low-quality potpourri products

Market Opportunities

Availability of a variety of fragrances and materials to cater to diverse consumer preferences

Innovations in eco-friendly and attractive packaging solutions

Market Challenges

Shortages and increases in raw material prices for potpourri

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Andaluca

Aromatics Canada Inc.

Aromatique, Inc.

AuraDecor

Botanic Planet Canada Inc.

Capri Blue

Claire Burke

Hem Corporation

Hillhouse Naturals

Hosley

Jodhpuri Inc.

Mangalam Agro

Nature's Elements

NEST Fragrances

Oswal International

POTPOURRI GROUP, INC.

Pottery Barn by Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Rachel's Potpourri

Scentations

The WillowBrook Company

Thymes, LLC

Universal Brands USA

VAC International

Yankee Candle

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Mixture

Dried Flower Petals

Essential Oils

Herbs

Natural Fixatives

Spices

Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/743no

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment