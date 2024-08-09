Bitget Co-hosts Community Meetup in Malaysia with Crypto Influencer Pushpendra Singh

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced an exclusive Blockchain & Web3 Night, co-hosted with popular crypto influencer Pushpendra Singh. The event is set to take place on August 1, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM at Tipsy Junction, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur.

This special gathering will unite the Indian community in Malaysia, providing a platform for networking, learning, and potential collaborations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and innovators, including Alvin Kan, the COO at Bitget Wallet and Bitget exchange's regional team. The event will also feature Victor Ji, Co-founder of Manta Network, and Ratish, Community Director of GaiaNet, who will share their insights on the latest trends and developments in blockchain technology.

Bitget Wallet COO Alvin Kan at Pushpendra x Bitget’s meetup in Malaysia

The meetup is centered around encouraging engaging discussions and valuable networking opportunities. This event is a key side event of MYBW, further highlighting its significance in the blockchain community.

Pushpendra Singh, a well-respected figure in crypto space, expressed his excitement about the event stating, "This event marks a significant step towards increasing blockchain awareness and fostering community engagement in Malaysia. My experience collaborating with Bitget has been immensely positive due to their support, high security standards and innovative approach."

The event aims to raise awareness about blockchain technology and its potential to transform various industries. It also seeks to facilitate networking among professionals and enthusiasts, creating an environment where new ideas and collaborations can flourish. By bringing together key figures from the blockchain and Web3 sectors, the event aspires to contribute to the growth and development of the blockchain community in Malaysia and beyond.

Bitget has been constantly running educational drives; recently it announced Crypto Experience Month in August as part of its Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative. With a $10 million commitment to empowering and inspiring young generations with Web3 and crypto, B4Y aims to cultivate future blockchain leaders. As part of the second-year celebration of International Youth Day on August 12, Bitget plans to host Crypto Experience events throughout the month of August across 13 cities in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

