Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing Market Report 2024: Market Revenue Data from 2022, Estimates for 2023, Forecasts for 2024 and Projected CAGRs through 2029

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing Market 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cell therapy biomanufacturing global market was worth $8.6 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 11.5%, resulting in a value of $16.7 billion by the end of 2029.
The growth trajectory of the cell therapy biomanufacturing market is underpinned by a convergence of factors that collectively fuel its expansion and innovation. Foremost among these drivers is the escalating prevalence of chronic and degenerative diseases worldwide, accentuating the urgent need for novel therapeutic interventions.
This demand is met by the remarkable strides in cell therapy technologies, marked by breakthroughs in cell engineering, gene editing, and manufacturing processes. These advancements empower researchers and clinicians to effectively harness cells' regenerative and immunomodulatory properties, offering targeted and personalized treatment modalities for a spectrum of ailments.
Regulatory entities like the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have championed initiatives to streamline approval processes, catalyzing the development and commercialization of cell-based therapies. Initiatives like the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and the EMA's Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme expedite the translation of promising therapies from bench to bedside, fostering a conducive regulatory environment that incentivizes investment and innovation.
Indeed, robust investment and funding streams from diverse sources, including venture capital, pharmaceutical conglomerates, and governmental agencies, underscore the burgeoning interest and confidence in the market's potential. This financial backing fuels research, development, and clinical trials, propelling the proliferation of novel cell therapy solutions.
The expanding applications of cell therapy across oncology, regenerative medicine, and immune disorders widen the market's scope, offering multifaceted avenues for growth and therapeutic advancement. Breakthroughs in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapy, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy, and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy underscore the versatility and efficacy of cell-based treatments in addressing an array of medical needs.
As the industry evolves, collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships between biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are pivotal in accelerating innovation, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer. By pooling resources, expertise, and infrastructure, stakeholders harness synergies to navigate regulatory complexities, optimize manufacturing processes, and expedite commercialization timelines.
In sum, the cell therapy biomanufacturing market is poised for robust expansion. It is propelled by a confluence of factors that collectively shape its growth trajectory, spur innovation, and pave the way for transformative therapies that promise to improve patient outcomes and revolutionize healthcare standards.
Report Scope
This report discusses the key trends shaping the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market, exploring factors that drive or hinder growth while providing valuable insights for stakeholders and potential newcomers. It examines R&D investment, heightened competition, and emerging technologies steering market dynamics.
Moreover, the report assesses how advancements, product launches, and governmental initiatives impact future market trajectories. It also scrutinizes corporate actions like mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Additionally, the report evaluates the efficacy of various strategies in light of evolving technologies, intensifying competition, and shifting consumer demands.
The Report Includes
- 17 data tables and 25 additional tables
- Analysis of the global markets for cell therapy biomanufacturing
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by product type, application, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, product launches, regulatory scenarios, and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors
- An analysis of patents and emerging technologies
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices
- An analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, merger and acquisition activity, and venture funding
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Lonza, Merck KGaA, and BioSenic
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|112
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$16.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Cell Therapy
- Stem Cell Transplantation
- Stem Cell Biomanufacturing
- Stem Cell Classification Based on Source
- Stem Cell Classification Based on Ability to Differentiate
- Uses of Stem Cells
- Application of Stem Cells
- Mechanism of Cell Therapy
- Delivery Method of Cell-Based Therapy
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Degenerative Diseases
- Growing Investment in R&D
- Technological Advancements in Bioprocessing
- Expansion of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Infrastructure
- Market Restraints
- Complexity and Cost of Manufacturing
- Supply Chain Issues
- Product Stability and Shelf Life
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Therapeutic Applications
- Patient-Centric Healthcare Models
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure
- Regulatory Authorities
- Regulatory Pathways
- Quality Assurance
- Manufacturing Standards
- Global Harmonization Efforts
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Newest Technologies/Key Developments
- Advanced Cell Culture Systems
- Genome Editing Technologies
- Bioprocessing Innovation
- Cell Sorting and Purification
- Automation and Robotics
- Data Analytics and Machine Learning
- Tissue Engineering and Organoid Technologies
- Point-of-Care Manufacturing
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Key Market Trends
- Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Product Type
- Type of Therapy
- Source of Cells
- Market Analysis, by Application
- Skeletal Muscle Repair
- Bone Repair
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Other Diseases
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Global Company Ranking
- Strategic Analysis
- M&A and Venture Funding
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: An ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Supply Chain Sustainability
- Social Responsibility
- Corporate Governance
- Product Lifecycle Management
- Energy and Water
- Recycling
- Process Design and Materials
- Recycling Single-Use Plastics
- Work Environment
Company Profiles
- Biosenic
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Danaher Corp.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.
- Lisata Therapeutics
- Lonza
- Merck Kgaa
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dl8i2x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment