46th annual Legion Nationals get underway

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In front of the Games’ largest contingent of young athletes ever, and with the firing of the starting pistol at Thursday evening’s Opening Ceremonies, this year’s edition of the Legion Nationals is now officially underway at the Foothills Athletic Park in Calgary.

Competition in 84 events ranging from running relays to long jumps, will see over 965 athletes from across Canada come together for some friendly yet serious rivalry. This year’s Games hosted by The City of Calgary and the Calgary Track Council, run from August 9-11. The Legion Nationals are Canada’s only track and field competition for the under-16 and under-18 categories.

“There is nothing else like this, for Canada’s youngest track and field stars,” says Brian Weaver, Legion Sports Committee Chair and Dominion Vice President. “This is where it happens. It’s where they can shoot for medals and personal bests, learn about leadership and experience cross-country camaraderie, and set the stage for their future whatever that might hold.”

Invictus medalist and competitive rower and cyclist Michael Trauner is back for a second year as Games Ambassador to help encourage the athletes with his personal story - and root for them as they compete.

“It’s time for all of them to also take a moment to reflect on all the hard work, dedication and sacrifices they have made to be here in Calgary representing their teams and provinces,” says Trauner, who has won 35 medals and counting, in a range of competitions. “It’s not an easy task to balance busy lives and schedules with the sports we all love so much in the hopes of excelling beyond expectation to compete in a forever life-changing event,” he adds.

This is the 46th year for the event organized by the Legion. The competition grew from Legionnaires’ support and promotion of youth sports as a healthy activity to help children whose fathers or mothers were serving abroad or had served in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The Legion later developed local, provincial, and national youth athletic programs, which now culminate in the games.

“We deeply thank the Local Organizing Committee and all volunteers for what they’ve done to make this an incredible experience for all our athletes,” says Brian Weaver, Legion Sports Chair.

This year’s championships commemorate the 10th anniversary of the end of Canada’s mission in Afghanistan from 2011-2014. The Legion recognizes these CAF members in both thought and through the design of this year’s winning medals.

“A remembrance theme is central to our Games every year,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President. “More than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members served in Afghanistan, and 158 of them gave their lives in the name of peace and freedom. Over the course of this competition, we ask athletes to take a moment to think of these members, and to recognize the importance of their service.”

The Legion’s Dominion Command sponsors hundreds of athletes each year, with the support of branches and provincial or territorial commands from across the country. Several hundred other youth join as open athletes. All Legion Commands are represented this year by over 300 competitors; and there are over 600 Open athletes.

Legion athletes have gone on to compete at the international level including as part of the Commonwealth, Pan Am and even the Olympic games – and several are competing in Paris this year, such as former alum Ethan Katzberg, who just won gold in last Sunday’s Olympic men’s hammer throw final.

The Legion is grateful to all its generous sponsors including key supporters PIB Inc., and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada. The organization also thanks Cochrane Toyota for providing two Games shuttles. Selected Canadian cities host the Legion Nationals for two years in a row, so Calgary will host again in 2025.

Legion Nationals results will be available throughout the competition as described further below.

