EV Composites Market Forecast to 2029 - Increasing Adoption of Composite Materials by Premium EV Manufacturers Driving the Market, Reaching $5.1 Billion by 2029

The EV Composites market is estimated at USD 2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2024 to 2029.

This research report categorizes the EV Composites Market by:

Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Other Fibers); Resin Type (Thermoplastics, Thermoset); Type (Ultra-Premium, Premium and Non-Premium); Manufacturing Process (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, RTM); Application (Interior, Exterior, Battery Enclosure, Powertrain & Chassis), and; Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the EV Composites market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted in order to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the EV Composites market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the EV Composites market ecosystem.

Prominent companies in the market include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Piran Advanced Composites (UK), HRC (Hengrui Corporation) (China), Envalior (Germany), Exel Composites (Finland), Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SGL Carbon (Germany), POLYTEC HOLDING AG (Austria), Plastic Omnium (France), Rochling SE & Co. KG (Germany), Mar-Bal, Inc. (US), ElringKlinger AG (Germany), and Faurecia (France).





In terms of value, thermoset resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall EV Composites market



In thermoset composites, thermoset resins are used as the matrix with fibers such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, natural fiber, and aramid fiber. Currently, thermoset resins are widely used for manufacturing EV composites as, when cured, they are in the liquid state at room temperature. This unique property of the resin allows for the convenient impregnation of reinforcing fiber.

On account of their rigid interlinking molecular structure, inert chemical composition, and resistance to ultraviolet and chemical attack, thermoset composites are very durable. Structures made of thermoset composites are also low on maintenance. The thermoset resin for EV composites is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in EV production.

In terms of value, RTM manufacturing process segment accounted for the third largest share of the overall EV Composites market



In 2023, RTM manufacturing process segment accounted for the third largest share of the EV Composites market, in terms of value. RTM is a cost-effective and efficient method for producing high-quality EV composite parts, which is crucial for the growing demand in the EV industry. The trend towards lightweight vehicles for improved efficiency and range is a significant driver, as RTM produces components that are both strong and lightweight.



Additionally, RTM allows for high levels of design flexibility and precision, enabling complex shapes and integrated components, which is essential for the innovative designs seen in modern EVs. The process also supports high-volume production, aligning with the scaling needs of the EV market. Moreover, RTM's capability to use various resin systems, including those with high thermal and electrical insulation properties, makes it suitable for manufacturing components that require high performance and safety standards in EVs. Overall, the efficiency, versatility, and sustainability of RTM are key factors driving its growth in the EV composites market.



During the forecast period, the EV Composites market in Europe is projected to be the second largest region



The growth of EV composites in Europe is fuelled by regulatory pressures, government incentives, automotive innovation, infrastructure development, and sustainability goals. Trends such as the adoption of carbon fiber composites, advanced manufacturing techniques, and the focus on battery enclosures highlight the dynamic nature of this market.

As Europe continues to lead in the transition to electric mobility, the demand for high-performance composites is set to increase, driving further advancements and adoption in the EV industry. Leading companies like Rochling SE & Co. KG and ElringKlinger AG are ramping up their R&D efforts to develop new products, aligning with market trends and meeting the growing demand for EV Composites.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Stringent Standards on Emission Control Increasing Adoption of Composite Materials by Premium EV Manufacturers Government Policies and Incentives Driving EV Adoption

Restraints High Processing and Manufacturing Cost of Composites Lack of EV Infrastructure

Opportunities Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fibers Growing Demand for EVs from Emerging Economies Growing Application of Composites in EV Batteries

Challenges Recycling of Composite Materials Developing Low-Cost Technologies



Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material

Manufacturing Process

Final Product

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Fiber Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Resin Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Application Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Manufacturing Process

Average Selling Price Trend, by Type

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Trade Analysis

Export Scenario for HS Code 7019

Import Scenario for HS Code 7019

Export Scenario for HS Code 681511

Import Scenario for HS Code 681511

Technology Analysis

Technology Analysis for Glass Fiber Composites

Technology Analysis for Carbon Fiber Composites

Complementary Technologies for Latest Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fibers

Adjacent Technologies for Latest Manufacturing Process of Carbon Fibers

Impact of AI/Gen AI on EV Composites Market

Top Use Cases and Market Potential

Best Practices in EV Composites Market

Case Studies of AI Implementation in EV Composites Market

Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

Clients' Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in EV Composites Market

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Patent Types

Insights

Legal Status

Jurisdiction Analysis

Top Applicants

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Watt Electric Vehicles and the National Composites Centre Partnership to Manufacture Composite Battery

Case Study 2: Teijin's Development of Carbon Fiber Battery Enclosure

Companies Featured in the Report

Syensqo

Toray Industries, Inc.

Polytec Holding AG

Opmobility

Forvia

Elringklinger AG

Hengrui Corporation (Hrc)

Exel Composites

Sgl Carbon

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Owens Corning

Piran Advanced Composites

Mar-Bal, Inc.

Rochling SE & Co. KG

Hankuk Carbon Co. Ltd.

Cie Automotive India

Ufp Technologies, Inc.

Zhongao Carbon

Atlas Fibre

Kautex

Envalior

Trb Lightweight Structures

The Gund Company

Idi Composites International

