Parks! America, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call on August 13, 2024

Management to host conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced it will release third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations . A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ralph Molina

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy

(706) 940-2209