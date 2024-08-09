Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2024 totaled $162.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of July 31, 2024 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $ 21,446 Global Discovery 1,658 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 12,513 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,178 Global Equity Team Global Equity 350 Non-U.S. Growth 13,288 China Post-Venture 164 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,713 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,862 Value Income 16 International Value Team International Value 44,943 International Explorer 336 Global Value Team Global Value 28,029 Select Equity 327 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,871 Credit Team High Income 11,067 Credit Opportunities 243 Floating Rate 79 Developing World Team Developing World 3,719 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,026 Antero Peak Hedge 210 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,368 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 638 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 989 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 634 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $ 162,667

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $67.5 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

