Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2024 totaled $162.7 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $78.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of July 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$        21,446 
Global Discovery1,658 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth12,513 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth3,178 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity350 
Non-U.S. Growth13,288 
China Post-Venture164 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity4,713 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,862 
Value Income16 
International Value Team  
International Value44,943 
International Explorer336 
Global Value Team  
Global Value28,029 
Select Equity327 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,871 
Credit Team  
High Income11,067 
Credit Opportunities243 
Floating Rate79 
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,719 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,026 
Antero Peak Hedge210 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth7,368 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained638 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities989 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities634 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$        162,667 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $67.5 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
