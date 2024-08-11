BRIGHTSPRING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. on Behalf of BrightSpring Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) on behalf of BrightSpring stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether BrightSpring has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or around January 25, 2024, BrightSpring conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 53,333,334 shares of common stock priced at $13.00 per share. Then, on August 2, 2024, BrightSpring issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items, BrightSpring reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.10, missing consensus estimates by $0.03 per share.

On this news, BrightSpring's stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 8.75%, to close at $11.16 per share on August 2, 2024.

