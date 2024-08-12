B2B Online Payments Trends Global Market Report 2024-2028: Customer-Focused Payment Solutions on the Rise

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Online Payments Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By 2028, the Global B2B Payment Value is Forecasted to Reach EUR 115 Trillion
Technological Advancements Driving Efficiency and Security
AI, blockchain, and advanced E-Commerce platforms are revolutionizing B2B payments by automating accounts receivable and payable tasks, offering insights into payment trends, and integrating AI-driven systems for optimized operations.
Digital and virtual payment methods, especially virtual cards, are gaining momentum and are expected to grow over 250% by 2028. These methods provide enhanced security, reduced fraud risk, and greater transaction efficiency, with 80% of U.S. B2B transactions projected to be digital by 2025.
Customer-Centric Payment Solutions
- B2B companies are focusing on personalized, flexible payment solutions to boost satisfaction and loyalty. Customized experiences through AI and self-service tools ensure timely, relevant information for customers.
- Regional Insights and growth in B2B Online Payments in North America and Europe
In North America, digital and automated payment solutions are rapidly adopted, with ACH B2B transactions in the U.S. set to exceed EUR 15 trillion by 2024.
Europe sees significant growth in B2B E-Commerce sales, expected to reach EUR 1.7 trillion by 2025, with a strong adoption rate among businesses.
Questions Covered:
- How is artificial intelligence (AI) being used in the B2B online payments market?
- What is the projected global growth rate of virtual card payments in B2B transactions by 2028?
- What role does influencer marketing play in the B2B payments sector?
- What percentage of B2B transactions in the U.S. are expected to be digital by 2025?
- What are the key drivers behind the adoption of digital and virtual payment methods in B2B transactions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Global B2B Online Payments Trends
- B2B Payment Market Trends, July 2024
- AI Use in the B2B Payments Market, July 2024
- B2B Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f
- B2B E-Commerce GMV, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f
- B2B Card Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f
- B2B Virtual Card Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f
- B2B Payment Channel Growth by 2028, in %, 2024e
- Share of B2B Distributors Who Plan to Overhaul Their Digital Presence, in %, 2022
- Share of B2B Buyers Who Conduct Research Online Before Purchasing, in %, 2023e
- Price Sensitivity Affecting B2B Buying Choices, by Region, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e
- Share of Business Buyers Whose B2B Purchase Was Postponed Due to Various Reasons, in %, 2023e
- Top Reasons Causing a Delay or Discontinuation in a B2B Purchase, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e
- Top B2B Purchase Obstructions, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e
- Share of Millennial And Gen Z Business Buyers Who Face Challenges That Prolong Their Purchasing Decision, in %, 2023e
- Share of Gen X And Boomers That Did Not Report Hinderances in B2B Purchases, in %, 2023e
- Share of Younger Business Buyers That Reported Difficulties in Achieving Consensus Within Their Teams Regarding Vendor Choices, in %, 2023e
- Breakdown of B2B Invoice Payment Time, by Country, in % of Total Value of B2B Invoices, Q2 2023 & 2024
- Breakdown of Expectation of Change in B2B Customer Payment Practices Over the Next 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2023 & 2024
4. North America B2B Online Payments Trends
4.1. Regional
- B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f
4.2. U.S.
- B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2023
- Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2019-2023
- Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023
- Breakdown of B2B Payment Transaction Value, by Payment Method, in USD trillion, 2018-2022e
- Breakdown of B2B Payment Transaction Value, by Transaction Method, in % of Total B2B Transaction Value, 2019 & 2024f
- B2B Card Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f
- ACH B2B Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f
- Check And Cash B2B Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f
- Share of Digital Making Up Total B2B Transactions, in %, 2025f
- Share of B2B Payments That Experience Errors, in %, 2023e
- Share of B2B Invoices That Are Paid Late, in %, 2023e
5. Europe B2B Online Payments Trends
5.1. Regional
- B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f
- B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2026f
- Share of B2B Companies That Are Now Active in B2B E-Commerce And Consider Their Entry Into This Area of Business to Be a Success, in %, 2022e
- Share of B2B Companies That Obtain More Than 80% of Their Revenue From E-Commerce, in %, 2022e
- Share of B2B Companies That Believe That E-Commerce Is An Opportunity For More Exports, in %, 2022e
- Share of B2B Companies That See Positive Effects of Launching Online Sales, in %, 2022e
- Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made Online, by Share, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e
- Share of Business Buyers Who Face Challenges With Online, in %, 2024e
- Share of Business Buyers Who Prefer E-Commerce For Fulfilment, in %, 2024e
- Share of Business Buyers Who Will Abandon a Cart Without Payment Terms, in %, 2024e
- Share of Business Buyers Who Say That Payment Terms Are Crucial For Success, in %, 2024e
- Share of Business Buyers Who Say That Payment Challenges at Checkout Are Causing Issues, in %, 2024e
- Share of Business Buyers Who Say Having Access to Payment Terms Is Either Important Or Very Important When Choosing a New B2B Supplier, in %, 2024e
- Areas of Improvement in B2B E-Commerce, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e
5.2. Western Europe
- Breakdown of the Total Value of B2B Invoices Paid On Time, Overdue And Bad Debt, in %, Q2 2023 & Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Changes in B2B Customers' Payment Duration Over the Past 12 Months Noted By Companies, in %, Q2 2024
- Consequences of Late Payments From B2B Customers, in % of Companies, Q2 2024
- Main Sources of Financing Used During the Past 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Companies That See an Increased Insolvency Risk For Their Customers in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Payment Practices of Their B2B Customers, in %, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Their Average DSO in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024
5.3. Eastern & Central Europe
- Breakdown of the Total Value of B2B Invoices Paid On Time, Overdue And Bad Debt, in %, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Changes in B2B Customers' Payment Duration Over the Past 12 Months Noted By Companies, in %, Q2 2024
- Consequences of Late Payments From B2B Customers, in % of Companies, Q2 2024
- Main Sources of Financing Used During the Past 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Companies That See an Increased Insolvency Risk For Their Customers in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Payment Practices of Their B2B Customers, in %, Q2 2024
- Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Their Average DSO in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024
