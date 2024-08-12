B2B Online Payments Trends Global Market Report 2024-2028: Customer-Focused Payment Solutions on the Rise

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "B2B Online Payments Trends 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By 2028, the Global B2B Payment Value is Forecasted to Reach EUR 115 Trillion

Technological Advancements Driving Efficiency and Security

AI, blockchain, and advanced E-Commerce platforms are revolutionizing B2B payments by automating accounts receivable and payable tasks, offering insights into payment trends, and integrating AI-driven systems for optimized operations.

Digital and virtual payment methods, especially virtual cards, are gaining momentum and are expected to grow over 250% by 2028. These methods provide enhanced security, reduced fraud risk, and greater transaction efficiency, with 80% of U.S. B2B transactions projected to be digital by 2025.

Customer-Centric Payment Solutions

B2B companies are focusing on personalized, flexible payment solutions to boost satisfaction and loyalty. Customized experiences through AI and self-service tools ensure timely, relevant information for customers.

Regional Insights and growth in B2B Online Payments in North America and Europe

In North America, digital and automated payment solutions are rapidly adopted, with ACH B2B transactions in the U.S. set to exceed EUR 15 trillion by 2024.

Europe sees significant growth in B2B E-Commerce sales, expected to reach EUR 1.7 trillion by 2025, with a strong adoption rate among businesses.

Questions Covered:

How is artificial intelligence (AI) being used in the B2B online payments market?

What is the projected global growth rate of virtual card payments in B2B transactions by 2028?

What role does influencer marketing play in the B2B payments sector?

What percentage of B2B transactions in the U.S. are expected to be digital by 2025?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of digital and virtual payment methods in B2B transactions?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global B2B Online Payments Trends

B2B Payment Market Trends, July 2024

AI Use in the B2B Payments Market, July 2024

B2B Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

B2B E-Commerce GMV, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f

B2B Card Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

B2B Virtual Card Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2024e & 2028f

B2B Payment Channel Growth by 2028, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Distributors Who Plan to Overhaul Their Digital Presence, in %, 2022

Share of B2B Buyers Who Conduct Research Online Before Purchasing, in %, 2023e

Price Sensitivity Affecting B2B Buying Choices, by Region, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of Business Buyers Whose B2B Purchase Was Postponed Due to Various Reasons, in %, 2023e

Top Reasons Causing a Delay or Discontinuation in a B2B Purchase, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Top B2B Purchase Obstructions, in % of Business Buyers, 2023e

Share of Millennial And Gen Z Business Buyers Who Face Challenges That Prolong Their Purchasing Decision, in %, 2023e

Share of Gen X And Boomers That Did Not Report Hinderances in B2B Purchases, in %, 2023e

Share of Younger Business Buyers That Reported Difficulties in Achieving Consensus Within Their Teams Regarding Vendor Choices, in %, 2023e

Breakdown of B2B Invoice Payment Time, by Country, in % of Total Value of B2B Invoices, Q2 2023 & 2024

Breakdown of Expectation of Change in B2B Customer Payment Practices Over the Next 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2023 & 2024

4. North America B2B Online Payments Trends

4.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

4.2. U.S.

B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2019-2023

Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

Breakdown of B2B Payment Transaction Value, by Payment Method, in USD trillion, 2018-2022e

Breakdown of B2B Payment Transaction Value, by Transaction Method, in % of Total B2B Transaction Value, 2019 & 2024f

B2B Card Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f

ACH B2B Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f

Check And Cash B2B Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2024f

Share of Digital Making Up Total B2B Transactions, in %, 2025f

Share of B2B Payments That Experience Errors, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Invoices That Are Paid Late, in %, 2023e

5. Europe B2B Online Payments Trends

5.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce GMV Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % of CAGR, 2018-2022 & 2022-2026f

B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2026f

Share of B2B Companies That Are Now Active in B2B E-Commerce And Consider Their Entry Into This Area of Business to Be a Success, in %, 2022e

Share of B2B Companies That Obtain More Than 80% of Their Revenue From E-Commerce, in %, 2022e

Share of B2B Companies That Believe That E-Commerce Is An Opportunity For More Exports, in %, 2022e

Share of B2B Companies That See Positive Effects of Launching Online Sales, in %, 2022e

Breakdown of B2B Purchases Made Online, by Share, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Face Challenges With Online, in %, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Prefer E-Commerce For Fulfilment, in %, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Will Abandon a Cart Without Payment Terms, in %, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Say That Payment Terms Are Crucial For Success, in %, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Say That Payment Challenges at Checkout Are Causing Issues, in %, 2024e

Share of Business Buyers Who Say Having Access to Payment Terms Is Either Important Or Very Important When Choosing a New B2B Supplier, in %, 2024e

Areas of Improvement in B2B E-Commerce, in % of Business Buyers, 2024e

5.2. Western Europe

Breakdown of the Total Value of B2B Invoices Paid On Time, Overdue And Bad Debt, in %, Q2 2023 & Q2 2024

Breakdown of Changes in B2B Customers' Payment Duration Over the Past 12 Months Noted By Companies, in %, Q2 2024

Consequences of Late Payments From B2B Customers, in % of Companies, Q2 2024

Main Sources of Financing Used During the Past 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Companies That See an Increased Insolvency Risk For Their Customers in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Payment Practices of Their B2B Customers, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Their Average DSO in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024

5.3. Eastern & Central Europe

Breakdown of the Total Value of B2B Invoices Paid On Time, Overdue And Bad Debt, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Changes in B2B Customers' Payment Duration Over the Past 12 Months Noted By Companies, in %, Q2 2024

Consequences of Late Payments From B2B Customers, in % of Companies, Q2 2024

Main Sources of Financing Used During the Past 12 Months, in % of Companies, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Companies That See an Increased Insolvency Risk For Their Customers in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Payment Practices of Their B2B Customers, in %, Q2 2024

Breakdown of Companies' Expectations Towards the Change in Their Average DSO in the Next 12 Months, in %, Q2 2024



