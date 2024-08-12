How CMOs Are Successfully Mastering the Expanded Role: Leading CMOs Share Insights on the Dynamic Role - Interviews from Dash Hudson, Teads, Made by Nacho and TikTok

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How CMOs Are Successfully Mastering the Expanded Role" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Marketing executives Kate Kenner Archibald from Dash Hudson, Natalie Bastian from Teads, Laura Brooks from Made by Nacho, and Kate Jhaveri from TikTok were interviewed for the report to discuss their evolving roles, expanding responsibilities, and the challenges they face. Learn how they are redefining their roles and strategies for success.

Key Question: How are CMOs adapting to new responsibilities, and what strategies are they employing to ensure success for their teams, their companies, and their own careers?

Key Stat: In Q1 2024, 53% of B2C CMOs cited corporate financial performance as the top factor affecting marketing planning and spending, while 42% of B2B CMOs cited the economic climate.

Factors Most Likely to Impact Marketing Planning and Spending According to B2B and B2C CMOs Worldwide, Q1 2024 (% of respondents)

Most Important Areas for Marketing/Finance Alignment at Their Company According to Marketers in North America, Aug 2023 (% of respondents )

Driving Revenue Growth Is The Top Priority from Marketing in 2024 (% of CMOs worldwide, Q1 2024)

Gen AI Martech Likely Offers The Most Value and ROI in 2024 (% of CMOs worldwide, Q1 2024)

Kate Kenner Archibald - Dash Hudson, CMO

Natalie Bastian - Teads, Global CMO

Laura Brooks - Made by Nacho, Fractional CMO

Kate Jhaveri - TikTok, Global Head of Marketing

