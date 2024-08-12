Portugal Data Center Market Report 2024-2029: Detailed Coverage of 15 Existing and 6 Upcoming Facilities Across 5 Locations - A $1.3 Billion Market by 2029, Rising at a CAGR of 6.52%

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Portugal Data Center Market was valued at USD 890 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.52%.

The Portuguese data center market is becoming a key player in the European market, with investments from local and global operators. For instance, the presence of the Santa Maria Island FTZ and the Madeira International Business Centre provides fiscal advantages, attracting data center investments. Additionally, Gulf Data Hub is planning significant regional expansions to cater to the growing demand.

Portugal's strategic geographical position enables it to serve as a central hub for data reception, processing, and transmission, connecting multiple continents. This positioning aligns with Portugal's ambition to lead in shaping the future of digital connectivity and technological advancement, as evidenced by development projects in locations like Sines and Lisbon.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Global cloud service giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Oracle are establishing a presence in the country. In January 2023, Google Cloud announced plans to launch a new cloud region in the country to cater to increasing demand and facilitate digital transformation for local entities like the Alshaya Group and the Government of Portugal.

The Portugal data center market is committed to sustainability. In December 2023, Equinix signed a second 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sonnedix to procure renewable electricity from a 149MW solar PV project. Such initiatives ensure that data centers operate with minimal environmental impact.

The Portuguese ICT sector, comprising innovative startups supported by top-tier research collaborations with local universities, constitutes nearly 10% of the country's GDP. In April 2023, Altice Portugal partnered with Nokia to enhance 5G core networks, underscoring the country's commitment to technological advancements and digital innovation.

Portugal's 5G rollout significantly impacts the Portugal data center market. In November 2023, NOS launched the country's first 5G Standalone network, featuring enhanced capacity and ultra-low latency. In collaboration with Nokia and Ericsson, this initiative aims to cover over 93% of the population, driving demand for data centers to support increased data traffic.

These key points illustrate the region's dynamic and rapidly evolving Portugal data center market, driven by strategic government initiatives, significant investments, technological advancements, and its strategic geographical positioning.

KEY REPORT FEATURES:

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Portugal colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Portugal by colocation and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

This report details a detailed study of the existing Portugal data center market landscape, provides in-depth market analysis, and makes insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Portugal

Facilities Covered (Existing): 15

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 06

Coverage: 5+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Portugal

Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Portugal data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Lenovo

Oracle

NEC

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

ARSMAGNA

CAP DC

O/M

Proef

Quark

J. AGOSTINHO SILVA ENGENHARIA

SOMA PARALELA

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Daikin Applied

ebm-papst

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Siemens

Data Center Investors

Altice Portugal

AR Telecom

Equinix

NOS Sistemas

WebTuga

REN

New Entrants

Start Campus

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Lisbon

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much is the investment in the Portugal data center market expected to grow?

How many data centers have been identified in Portugal?

Who are the key investors in the Portugal data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Portugal data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $890 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Portugal

REPORT COVERAGE:



This report analyses the market share of Portugal's data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Servers Storage Systems Network Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



