Planet 13 Announces Opening of 27th Florida Dispensary, Located in Ocala

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Planet 13 Ocala on August 13, 2024, the Company’s 27th dispensary in Florida and 31st nationwide. Planet 13 Ocala is located at 8750 SW 200th St. Suite 101, Ocala Florida and will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Situated on State Road 200, the location sees over 35,000 cars on average per day and is located near On Top of the World, a vibrant, active adult retirement community.

“We are thrilled to open our 27th dispensary in Florida and the first since we closed the acquisition in Florida. We have an exciting growth plan for 2024 and beyond that is building on the tremendous momentum of the Florida team, which has seen significant year over year sales growth,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “Our Ocala location is strategically located to serve the Ocala community and visitors. It sees over 35,000 cars pass it daily on the way to major retail hubs, Ocala landmarks, downtown, and prominent living communities.”

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at https://www.vidacann.com/ for express in-store pickup.

Grand Opening Celebration

Join us on August 16th for a day of celebration, special promotions, and the opportunity to explore our wide range of high-quality cannabis products. Visitors will also enjoy delicious Cuban cuisine and burgers from the local food truck Charo’s Catering. Follow them on Instagram at @charos_catering_. As a token of our appreciation, the first 100 guests will receive an exclusive gift bag.

Local medical clinic, The Releaf Clinic (thereleafclinicsinc.com), will be present to facilitate patient medical card renewals and issue new cards. We will offer a discounted rate for veterans on their medical card/renewal.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, and the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida allowing for state-wide expansion throughout the Sunshine State. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of a new store in Florida or Florida growth plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.