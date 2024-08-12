HealthLynked Partners with RxSpark to Enhance Medication Access and Management for Patients

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in healthcare technology and patient engagement solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with RxSpark, a platform dedicated to providing affordable prescription medications and healthcare services. This collaboration aims to enhance the patient's experience by integrating HealthLynked's advanced healthcare network with RxSpark's pharmacy discounts and prescription price comparison tool.



HealthLynked users can access significant discount Vouchers on prescription medications for free by downloading the HealthLynked app or visiting the HealthLynked website. This partnership ensures patients have seamless access to medications at competitive prices.

For more information and to explore prescription savings, please visit HealthLynked's website.

A Unified Approach to Healthcare and Medication Management

The partnership between HealthLynked and RxSpark represents a significant advancement in patient-centered care, leveraging both companies' strengths to offer a comprehensive healthcare solution. HealthLynked's sophisticated, cloud-based platform facilitates the seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers, enhancing care coordination and efficiency. RxSpark's powerful technology includes localized price comparison based on zip code, and a pharmacy discount program offering some of the most competitive prices in the USA. RxSpark offers access to over 50,000 medications through its program. Through this exciting integration, HealthLynked members can now find savings of up to 90% off their medications, as well as easily manage their prescriptions and ensure timely access to necessary medications.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Enhanced Prescription Management: Patients can now use HealthLynked's platform to manage their prescriptions more efficiently. By integrating RxSpark's services, they can compare prices across various pharmacies, ensuring they receive the most cost-effective options available. Improved Access to Affordable Medications: With RxSpark's vast network of participating pharmacies and fair drug pricing, patients will have greater access to their prescribed medications, reducing the barriers often associated with prescription fulfillment. Streamlined Healthcare Experience: This partnership aims to create a more cohesive healthcare journey for patients by combining HealthLynked's medical information management capabilities with RxSpark's next-generation pharmacy savings platform. Patients can now manage their health records, schedule appointments, and handle their prescription needs all in one place. Cost Savings for Patients: RxSpark's price comparison feature will help patients save on their medications, addressing the rising costs of healthcare and ensuring affordability. HealthLynked members can take advantage of these savings directly through their HealthLynked accounts.

Innovating Healthcare for a Better Future

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "At HealthLynked, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the healthcare experience for our patients. Partnering with RxSpark allows us to provide an integrated solution that addresses a critical aspect of healthcare—medication management. This collaboration will not only enhance our platform's capabilities but also ensure our patients have access to affordable and timely medications, ultimately improving their health outcomes."

John Casson, CEO and Founder of RxSpark, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with HealthLynked. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to make prescription medications more affordable and accessible. By integrating our health technology with HealthLynked's innovative healthcare platform, we can offer patients an unprecedented level of convenience and savings, helping them manage their health more effectively."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. is committed to transforming global healthcare through technology and connectivity. Our mission focuses on two main goals: enhancing healthcare efficiency and fostering a patient-centric network to accelerate medical discoveries and cures. Our platform empowers patients with control over their medical information, facilitating collaboration and breakthroughs in health and wellness.

The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform enabling seamless exchange of medical information among patients and healthcare providers. By centralizing and securing medical data, members can manage their healthcare with ease and efficiency.

HealthLynked enhances patient care by improving communication and access to critical health information. Providers can claim their profiles, access our suite of marketing tools, and gain valuable insights into practice operations.

We prioritize the ethical management of healthcare data, ensuring the privacy and security of our members' information. HealthLynked does not sell healthcare data.

Join us in our journey towards a healthier future. Download the HealthLynked app on Apple or Android devices and take control of your healthcare today. Visit www.healthlynked.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About RxSpark

RxSpark is a comprehensive health platform that offers a next-generation pharmacy discount program and other healthcare services. By providing a price comparison tool and some of the most competitive and fair prescription pricing in the USA, RxSpark ensures patients receive their medications at the best possible prices. The platform is dedicated to improving access to affordable healthcare and making medication management more efficient for patients across the United States.

Investor Relations:

HealthLynked Corp.

Michael Paisan

Director of Investor Relations

mpaisan@healthlynked.com

800-928-7144

