Alarum to Release Second Quarter Results on August 26, 2024

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before the Nasdaq market opens on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will host a conference call on August 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 08:30 a.m. Eastern time, 05:30 a.m. Pacific time

Participant Listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty on behalf of Alarum Technologies at investors@alarum.io .

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay HERE and on the Company’s website at https://alarum.io/

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, August 26, 2024, through Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13748415

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access and web data collection solutions. The solutions by NetNut, Alarum’s Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on its world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling its customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Alarum’s network comprises both exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Alarum, please visit www.alarum.io

