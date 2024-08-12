Wearable Devices Revolutionizes Automotive Experience with European Automaker Partnership

Wearable Devices' Technology to Be Showcased in a Demonstration Car at the European Manufacturer's Showroom

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI")-powered touchless sensing wearables, announces its breakthrough entry into the automotive sector, partnering with a leading European car manufacturer. The Company’s innovative Mudra technology, featuring touchless control, is now showcased in a demonstration car at the automaker's showroom, allowing users to experience intuitive gesture-based interaction with in-car systems.

The Company reports a successful proof-of-concept implementation of its touchless control technology in a demonstration car at a leading European automobile manufacturer’s showroom. This collaboration, announced previously, marks Wearable Devices' first foray into the automotive industry and comes after the European manufacturer has purchased the Mudra Development Kit (MDK) with hardware, including several bracelets and professional services.

This collaboration highlights a new era in driving, where drivers and passengers can manage functions seamlessly without physical contact. The European automaker has implemented Mudra technology to enhance vehicle safety and convenience, aligning with the growing demand for advanced, user-friendly interfaces in modern vehicles.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, stated: "Partnering with a renowned European automaker is a significant step for us. As vehicles become more screen-reliant, intuitive interaction methods like our Mudra technology are crucial for ensuring drivers can focus on the road while passengers enjoy a rich in-car entertainment experience."

Wearable Devices is poised to transform user interfaces in the automotive industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that prioritize safety and convenience.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

