The YGS Group™ Introduces GregoryScott, the Technology Arm of its Growing Family of Companies

YORK, Penn., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YGS Group is thrilled to announce GregoryScott – a leading technology company that provides innovative, custom-tailored, software solutions to help businesses thrive in today’s digital age – has joined The YGS Group family of companies.

GregoryScott offers SaaS technology solutions that allow businesses to create and deploy customized, brand-compliant marketing materials. The company is dedicated to enhancing efficiency, optimizing effectiveness, and fostering growth for its clients in the ever-evolving marketing landscape. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, The YGS Group brings customized brand solutions for retail, e-comm, tradeshow management, marketing communications and more. GregoryScott clients include Aetna, Consumer Reports, Molina, Erickson Living, The National Council of Mental Wellbeing, The Hershey Company, Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers, and many others. Together, the two companies offer unrivaled expertise in all aspects of brand implementation and marketing automation solutions.

“YGS has seen tremendous growth within our Technology solutions division; our custom storefronts seamlessly integrate brand-compliant variable marketing pieces, print, large format graphics, promotional items, and fulfillment under one storefront. Simplifying the marketing process allows businesses to focus on their core competencies while GregoryScott handles the rest,” says Amy LaPorte, VP of Client Engagement.

“This has driven a YGS Group expansion across all our companies: the addition of larger fulfillment locations, expanded specialty graphics capabilities (Caskey), the 2023 addition of GAVIN™, an Agency that specializes in public relations, digital marketing and creative strategy, and now the expansion of our Development and Integrations team, GregoryScott,” said Jack Davidson, YGS President.

“With the addition of GregoryScott’s commitment to providing innovative software solutions and exceptional service, the future holds enormous opportunity for our clients and our teams. With the addition of GregoryScott, The YGS Group now boasts more than 250 associates to serve clients nationally and globally,” said Jim Kell, YGS CEO.

# # #

About The YGS™ GROUP

The YGS Group of companies is made up of expert teams bringing together deep experience and knowledge in the industries and companies it serves, including, Association Solutions, Publisher Solutions, Print Solutions, Caskey, GAVIN™, and now GregoryScott, all focused on being leaders in cutting-edge, custom solutions for clients. YGS Association Solutions is truly a Total Solution for associations, offering the ability to extend their teams to provide tangible results with breakthrough communications, non-dues revenue, impactful marketing, distinctive branding, and memorable events. YGS Publisher Solutions is an industry leader in delivering profitable content sales and licensing solutions, accolade and award programs, and reprints. YGS Print Solutions, a founding entity and brand established 70 years ago, provides complete print production services. GAVIN™ allows YGS to provide complete, full-service brand strategy, public relations and marketing communications solutions. GregoryScott, a leading technology innovator now part of The YGS Group of companies, develops customizable, brand-compliant SaaS storefront solutions. Learn more at www.TheYGSGroup.com.

About GregoryScott

GregoryScott, a part of The YGS Group, provides technology with purpose. The company believes in leveraging cutting-edge technology with data-driven insights to deliver measurable client results. GregoryScott’s innovative SaaS storefront solution, MAP+ allows teams to quickly and efficiently create and deploy customized, brand-compliant marketing materials, eliminating cumbersome manual processes. Through this modular solution clients can manage digital assets, customize content, track and monitor inventory and effectively allocate resources, all from one customizable platform. The company strives to build strong partnerships with both clients and industry colleagues, with a commitment to providing innovative technology solutions and exceptional customer service at its core. For more information, visit www.gregoryscott.tech.