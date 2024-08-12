Bitget Lists Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) in the Innovation and Meme Zone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, announced the listing of Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) token in its innovation and meme zone. The total supply of GINNAN tokens which will be up for grabs is 10,000,000,000. Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) deposits are now open. Trading is now live and withdrawals will be available from 12PM UTC, 13th August 2024.



Ginnan the Cat, also known as Doge's brother. Ginnan is one of the most wholesome meowing machines on the internet, and he's here to bring joy and laughter to the crypto world. Raised alongside Doge, Ginnan shares an affinity for memeing their daily lives away and never shies away from challenges. With a market cap of $54.54 million, 11,780 holders, and a 24-hour trading volume of $9.61 million, Ginnan the Cat has made its mark in the crypto world. The locked liquidity adds a layer of security, helping to protect investors from potential risks.

The listing of Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) showcases Bitget's efforts in expanding its listing tokens with trending and engaging assets, reflecting the evolving interests and preferences of its user base.

In conjunction with the listing, Bitget has launched various promotional activities, including completing GINNAN spot trading, futures trading and referral tasks to grab a share of 8,750,000,000 GINNAN. As a part of social giveaway to reward the community, 1,250,000,000 GINNAN will be given to 1,000 qualified users and will be randomly selected to equally share the prize pool. Bitget has also rolled out 7-Days Limited-time Buy Crypto offer to buy GINNAN with your credit/debit cards at 0% fee with 140+ Currencies, EUR, GBP, AUD and CAD etc.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base and more.

For more information on Ginnan The Cat (GINNAN) token, please visit here.

