Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Report H2, 2024 - A $110.7 Billion Industry by 2030 with Electric Power Equipment Presenting the Most Revenue Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Lawn and Garden Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Power Lawn and Garden Equipment is estimated at US$81.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$110.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the power lawn and garden equipment market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing trend of home gardening and landscaping as hobbies, spurred by more people spending time at home, is significantly boosting demand. Secondly, technological advancements, particularly in battery technology and smart features, are making equipment more efficient, user-friendly, and environmentally friendly, thereby attracting a larger consumer base. The rising awareness of the environmental impact of gasoline-powered equipment is also pushing consumers towards electric and battery-operated alternatives.

Furthermore, the expansion of the DIY culture and the growing popularity of outdoor living spaces are encouraging more homeowners to invest in high-quality lawn and garden tools. The growth of e-commerce platforms is facilitating easier access to a wide range of products, allowing consumers to make informed purchasing decisions from the comfort of their homes. Finally, increased disposable incomes and the availability of advanced features at competitive prices are driving the market`s growth, ensuring that consumers have access to the latest in power lawn and garden equipment technology.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electric Power Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$45.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.5%. The Battery Operated Equipment segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $22.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $22.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 283 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $81.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $110.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Home Gardening and Landscaping Drives Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Lawn Equipment Propel Market Demand

Increasing Adoption of Electric and Battery-Powered Tools Expands Market Opportunities

Emphasis on Ergonomic and User-Friendly Designs Enhances Product Appeal

Growing DIY Culture and Home Improvement Trends Sustain Market Growth

Integration of Smart Technology and Automation Spurs Innovation

Expansion of Urban Green Spaces Generates Demand for Lawn Equipment

Rising Disposable Income Levels Drive Consumer Spending

Focus on Durability and Low Maintenance Strengthens Market Position

Increasing Popularity of Robotic Lawn Mowers Propels Market Growth

Seasonal Demand and Gardening Trends Accelerate Sales

Development of Noise-Reduction and Safety Features Enhance Product Appeal

Expansion of Online Retail and E-Commerce Channels Facilitates Market Access

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7v89ru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment