Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market to hit $22.8 billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.6% CAGR, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, valued at $11.8 billion in 2023, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to $22.8 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Rising addiction rates can be attributed to various factors such as greater social acceptance of substance use, increased availability of illicit drugs, stress and mental health issues. As more individuals develop dependencies, it is fueling the demand for effective treatment options. Various treatment modalities are available including inpatient, outpatient and medication therapies. This growing patient pool diagnosed with substance abuse is a major driver propelling the substance abuse treatment market forward.



Market Dynamics:

The global substance abuse treatment market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising prevalence of drug and substance abuse across the world. According to World Drug Report 2022 by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, around 36.3 million people around the world suffer from drug use disorders and around 686,000 people died as a result of drug use in 2020. Moreover, alcohol is the world’s third leading cause of ill health and premature death.Easy availability of drugs and peer pressure are some of the key drivers augmenting the growth of substance abuse globally. Growing acceptance and funding for innovative treatment options such as digital therapeutic is additionally boosting the market growth.

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $11.8 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $22.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment Type, By Age Group, By Treatment Setting Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing consumption of drugs and alcohol



• Growing support from government and NGOs Restraints & Challenges • Social stigma associated with substance dependence



• Lack of adequate rehabilitation facilities

Market Trends:

Drug de-addiction and alcohol de-addiction centers are increasingly adopting digital therapeutics to provide remote treatment and monitoring to patients. Advent of wearable biosensing devices and mobile applications that help in monitoring drug and alcohol intake in patients are gaining popularity in substance abuse treatment. For instance, Dance Biopharm has developed Saliva Test Strip which provides immediate color result if drug is present in saliva. Additionally, Orexo's vorvida digital therapeutic platform provides at-home substance use disorder treatment plan using mobile tools. Growing adoption of such digital innovations is expected to define the future growth path of global substance abuse treatment market during the forecast period.

The rates of substance abuse have been steadily rising across both developed and developing nations over the past decade. According to the World Drug Report 2022, around 275 million people globally used drugs at least once during 2021. The most commonly abused substances included opioids, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and new psychoactive substances. This dramatic rise in substance abuse cases has led to a growing demand for effective treatment and rehabilitation services.

Leading drug makers are pumping millions into R&D to develop more effective and advanced therapeutic drugs for substance abuse treatment. For instance, in 2021, Indivior announced FDA approval for Perseris, a long-acting injectable medication for schizophrenia treatment in adults. The drug helps reduce symptoms and lessens the risk of relapse due to substance abuse. Similarly, Teva launched a generic version of Suboxone film, used for opioid dependence treatment. The launch of such innovative drugs is expected to drive the overall market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global substance abuse treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing prevalence of drug abuse worldwide.

On the basis of type, alcohol segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its widespread harmful use.

On the basis of treatment type, opioid segment is expected to hold a major share during the forecast period, due to the rising opioid addiction rates globally.

On the basis of age group, adolescents segment is anticipated to emerge as the largest segment over the coming years, driven by rising experimentation of drugs at a young age.

On the basis of treatment setting, outpatient treatment is anticipated to be the most preferred setting, as it offers convenience and low costs.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high healthcare expenditure and presence of key market players in the region.

Key players operating in the global substance abuse treatment market include Indivior PLC, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Alkermes, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Strategic collaborations and new product launches are some of the key strategies adopted by these companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Tempero Bio, received approval from the US. FDA for its investigational new drug application for TMP-301, a lead candidate that is used for indication of treatment of cocaine use disorder.

In May 2023, Camurus announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Brixadi extended release injection for subcutaneous use, a weekly and monthly medication for the treatment of moderate to serve opioid use disorder.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Type:

Alcohol

Opioids (e.g., heroin, prescription painkillers)

Tobacco/nicotine

Cocaine

Marijuana

Methamphetamines

Other illicit drugs (Benzodiazepines, etc.)



By Treatment Type:

Opioid Methadone Buprenorphine Extended-release naltrexone Lofexidine

Nicotine Nicotine replacement therapies (available as a patch, inhaler, or gum) Bupropion Varenicline

Alcohol Naltrexone Disulfiram Acamprosate

Tobacco Clonidine Nortriptyline

Others (Topiramate, Modafinil, etc.)



By Age Group:

Adolescents

Adults

Geriatric



By Treatment Setting:

Outpatient Treatment Outpatient Clinics Private Practices

Inpatient Treatment Rehabilitation Centers Hospitals

Residential Treatment Facilities

Detoxification Centers

By Region:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Latin America:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East:

GCC Countries

Israel

Rest of Middle East



Africa:

South Africa

North Africa

Central Africa



