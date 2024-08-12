WCC, United Association celebrate 35 years of partnership; more than 3,500 on campus for training week





ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) and the United Association (UA) are celebrating 35 years of skilled trades partnership with the arrival this week of some 3,500 attendees for the union’s annual training week.



The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry’s intensive five-year Instructor Training Program (ITP) equips union instructors to educate and train all UA members back home on the best industry safety and training practices. Union members may also simultaneously enroll as WCC college students and earn an associate degree.

“There is no greater legacy that we can leave than teaching someone a skill and providing an education. We are proud of our long running partnership with the United Association that focuses on cutting-edge safety and training techniques and offers the opportunity to earn a college degree at the same time,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

WCC hosts five trades unions for skills training throughout the summer. The college’s partnership with the UA – which brings the largest group – is the oldest.

With more than 2,300 UA attendees registered and another 1,200 in support personnel and vendors at WCC, the entire campus is utilized during training week. Approximately 125 different classes are offered, most with multiple sections.

“This program is a beacon of our commitment to maintaining industry expertise and adapting to its evolving needs,” said UA General President Mark McManus. “The UA has the most admired training program in the industry, and much of that stems from the work during ITP week. We’re proud to offer the finest training, including access to the industry’s groundbreaking trends and revolutionary technology.”

The UA represents approximately 379,000 plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, HVACR service technicians, welders and pipeliners working in the construction industry throughout North America.

In all, approximately 6,000 members, staff and vendors from all five unions train on the WCC campus from June through August, bringing a projected $20 million economic windfall to Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County.

